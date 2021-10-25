Advertisement

College Station, Franklin remain ranked in DCTF rankings after Week 9

KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic
KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The latest rankings came out from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football following Week 9 of the high school football season. College Station remains ranked #2 in Class 5A Division I. Franklin is still ranked #1 in Class 3A Division II.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Austin Westlake (8-0) W: Austin Akins, 55-6 1

2 Katy (8-0) Idle 2

3 Southlake Carroll (8-0) W: Haslet Eaton, 47-24 3

4 Duncanville (6-1) W: Cedar Hill, 58-7 4

5 Humble Atascocita (7-1) Idle 5

6 Rockwall-Heath (7-1) W: Mesquite, 42-21 6

7 Spring Westfield (8-0) W: Spring DeKaney, 55-0 7

8 Galena Park North Shore (8-1) W: Houston King, 17-0 8

9 Lake Travis (7-1) W: Austin Bowie, 52-21 9

10 Allen (7-1) W: McKinney, 35-14 10

11 Denton Guyer (8-1) W: McKinney Boyd, 35-10 11

12 Spring (7-1) W: Aldine, 70-0 12

13 SA Northside Brennan (8-0) W: SA Northside Jay, 69-6 13

14 Rockwall (6-2) Idle 14

15 Arlington Martin (6-2) Idle 15

16 Euless Trinity (7-1) W: Weatherford, 49-21 16

17 Cibolo Steele (8-0) W: SA South San Antonio, 56-6 17

18 Midland Legacy (6-1) W: Midland, 57-27 18

19 Lewisville (8-0) W: Coppell, 38-15 20

20 Austin Vandegrift (8-0) W: Round Rock Westwood, 70-3 21

21 The Woodlands (6-2) W: Conroe Grand Oaks, 49-20 23

22 Fort Bend Ridge Point (7-1) W: Fort Bend Elkins, 27-7 25

23 DeSoto (6-2) W: Waco Midway, 62-10 NR

24 Dickinson (6-2) W: Friendswood Clear Brook, 42-20 NR

25 Jersey Village (8-0) W: Houston Spring Woods, 55-3 NR

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Denton Ryan (7-1) W: Frisco Heritage, 55-14 1

2 College Station (8-0) W: Conroe Caney Creek, 70-0 2

3 Dallas Highland Park (7-1) W: Tyler, 42-14 3

4 Amarillo Tascosa (8-1) W: Lubbock Monterey, 60-18 4

5 Katy Paetow (8-0) W: Fort Bend Hightower, 55-7 9

6 CC Veterans Memorial (8-0) Idle 5

7 Colleyville Heritage (7-1) W: Birdville, 61-26 6

8 Frisco Lone Star (7-1) W: Frisco Centennial, 68-13 7

9 Longview (6-2) Idle 8

10 Dripping Springs (8-0) W: SA Harlandale, 52-14 NR

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Aledo (8-0) W: Waco University, 65-14 1

2 Lucas Lovejoy (8-0) W: Frisco, 38-15 3

3 Fort Bend Marshall (7-0) Idle 2

4 Ennis (8-0) W: Forney, 31-7 4

5 Lubbock Cooper (7-1) W: Wichita Falls, 52-21 5

6 Dallas South Oak Cliff (7-1) W: Dallas Adamson, 63-0 6

7 Texarkana Texas (7-0) W: Jacksonville, 42-9 7

8 Montgomery (8-0) W: Lamar Consolidated, 42-24 9

9 SA Alamo Heights (8-0) W: Boerrne Champion, 21-17 10

10 Crosby (6-2) W: Port Neches-Groves, 69-28 NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Austin LBJ (8-0) W: Lampasas, 88-42 1

2 Stephenville (8-0) W: Waxahachie Life, 49-6 2

3 El Campo (7-1) W: Bay City, 45-12 3

4 Melissa (6-2) W: Carrollton Ranchview, 70-0 4

5 Argyle (7-1) W: Terrell, 56-14 5

6 Kilgore (7-1) W: Henderson, 35-34 6

7 WF Hirschi (6-2) W: Gainesville, 54-12 9

8 CC Calallen (7-1) W: Alice, 37-0 10

9 Waco La Vega (5-3) W: Midlothian Heritage, 40-28 NR

10 Vidor (7-0) W: Livingston, 40-7 NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Carthage (7-0) W: Rusk, 35-14 1

2 Gilmer (7-1) W: Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 51-7 2

3 Celina (7-1) W: Van Alstyne, 41-12 3

4 West Orange-Stark (7-1) W: Liberty, 73-7 4

5 China Spring (8-0) W: Salado, 48-7 5

6 Bellville (8-0) W: Brookshire Royal, 42-0 6

7 Van (8-0) W: Bullard, 56-7 7

8 Cuero (7-1) W: Navasota, 55-14 9

9 Sinton (7-1) W: Robstown, 70-6 10

10 Wimberley (6-2) W: Geronimo Navarro, 27-0 NR

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Tuscola Jim Ned (8-0) W: San Angelo TLC, 70-0 1

2 Brock (8-0) W: Boyd, 55-7 2

3 Hallettsville (7-1) W: Yoakum, 21-14 3

4 Mount Vernon (8-0) W: Winnsboro, 41-21 5

5 Vanderbilt Industrial (7-1) Idle 4

6 West (8-0) Idle 6

7 Grandview (8-1) W: Whitney, 55-10 7

8 Lorena (6-2) W: Cameron Yoe, 42-20 8

9 Tatum (7-1) W: Jefferson, 56-20 9

10 Columbus (6-2) W: Hempstetad, 49-12 10

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Franklin (9-0) W: Buffalo, 77-3 1

2 Gunter (8-0) W: Blue Ridge, 49-14 2

3 Childress (8-0) W: Tulia, 56-21 3

4 Holliday (8-0) W: Nocona, 62-14 4

5 New London West Rusk (8-0) W: Harmony, 63-18 5

6 Newton (6-1) Idle 7

7 Lubbock Roosevelt (8-0) W: Abernathy, 58-56 10

8 Waskom (7-1) W: Harleton, 67-0 8

9 Canadian (7-1) W: Friona, 33-27 9

10 Abernathy (7-1) L: Lubbock Roosevelt, 58-56 6

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Refugio (8-0) W: Three Rivers, 55-0 1

2 Shiner (8-0) W: Weimar, 70-0 2

3 Timpson (6-0) Idle 3

4 Crawford (8-0) W: Bosqueville, 54-14 4

5 Hawley (8-0) W: Anson, 35-0 6

6 New Deal (7-1) W: Tahoka, 49-0 7

7 Beckville (8-0) Idle 9

8 Mason (7-1) W: Johnson City, 26-21 8

9 Coleman (7-0) W: Cisco, 31-7 NR

10 Forsan (8-0) W: Haskell, 28-0 10

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Mart (8-0) W: Frost, 78-0 1

2 Muenster (8-0) Idle 3

3 Windthorst (7-1) W: Chico, 46-12 2

4 Albany (7-0) Idle 4

5 Stratford (7-1) W: Gruver, 35-0 6

6 Falls City (7-1) W: Runge, 59-0 7

7 Tenaha (7-2) W: Cushing, 49-6 9

8 Clarendon (7-1) W: Wellington, 21-20 NR

9 Wellington (5-3) L: Clarendon, 21-20 5

10 McCamey (6-1) W: Plains, 61-6 NR

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 May (9-0) W: Baird, 82-36 1

2 Jonesboro (9-0) W: Zephyr, 59-0 3

3 Abbott (8-0) W: Coolidge, 53-8 4

4 Water Valley (9-0) W: Eden, 71-18 5

5 Rankin (7-1) W: Grady, 88-31 6

6 Springlake-Earth (6-1) W: Petersburg, 92-43 7

7 Sterling City (7-2) L: Westbrook, 60-50 2

8 Garden City (7-2) W: Midland TLC, 68-0 8

9 Ira (6-1) Idle 9

10 Herrmleigh (9-0) W: Rotan, 73-28 10

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Matador Motley County (8-0) Idle 1

2 Strawn (9-0) W: Gustine, 54-0 2

3 Richland Springs (6-1) W: Mullin, 48-0 3

4 Balmorhea (6-1) W: Sierra Blanca, 47-0 4

5 Follett (8-0) W: Darrouzett, 60-0 5

6 Anton (7-0) Idle 6

7 Jayton (8-0) W: Guthrie, 64-16 7

8 Throckmorton (8-0) Idle 8

9 Benjamin (8-0) W: Chillicothe, 59-44 9

10 Lamesa Klondike (7-1) W: Loop, 54-6 10

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Austin Regents (7-0) W: Brownsville St. Joseph, 63-6 1

2 Dallas Parish Episcopal (7-1) W: Plano John Paul II, 56-10 2

3 Houston Second Baptist (7-1) W: Houston Lutheran South, 47-14 3

4 FWNolan (3-5) W: Argyle Liberty Christian, 38-2 4

5 Episcopal School of Dallas (9-0) W: Midland Christian, 34-22 5

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Waco Live Oak (8-0) Idle 1

2 Marble Falls Faith (7-0) W: Round Rock Concordia, 56-0 2

3 Bulverde Bracken Christian (7-0) W: Spring Branch Living Rock, 59-6 3

4 Austin Veritas (7-1) W: San Marcos Baptist, 64-44 4

5 Texas School for the Deaf (6-1) W: Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills, 100-74 5

