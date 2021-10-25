College Station girl’s cross country wins regional championship

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station girl’s cross country team won the UIL Region III 5A Championship Meet at Kate Barr Ross Park in Huntsville on Monday.

The Lady Cougars finished with 87 points, 1 point ahead of Friendswood. Maddie Jones paced College Station with a 5th place finish in the 5K race in 19:22.10. Megan Roberts finished 11th, followed by Katherine Brunson in 16th and Jadyn DeVerna in 25th place.

UIL Region III 5A Girls

Team Average Time Final Score 1. College Station 20:03 87 2. Friendswood 20:05 88 3. Katy Jordan 20:30 138 4. La Porte 20:33 144 5. Austin LASA 20:28 145

In other results at the Region III championships, the Franklin girls placed 5th in 3A. The Cameron Yoe boys placed 4th in 3A and were led by a regional championship from Nathan Evans (16:38.47). The A&M Consolidated boys finished 4th overall as a team in 5A. The Giddings boys’ team placed 1st in the 4A race.

At the Region IV championships in Corpus Christi, Iola’s Lindsey Gooch won the 2A girls race and Normangee’s Cassidy Bilsing placed 2nd.

The UIL State Meet for Class 1A, 3A, and 5A is set for November 5th, and Class 2A, 4A, and 6A are scheduled for November 6th at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.

