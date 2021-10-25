Fernández García-Poggio Named to Final Fall ANNIKA Award Watch List

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Texas A&M women’s golf’s Blanca Fernández García-Poggio was selected to the Final Fall ANNIKA Award Watch List presented by Stifel, the Haskins Foundation announced Monday.

The Aggie has played in all three tournaments this fall for A&M, leading the team in the player leaderboards each step of the way. She currently boasts a 68.78 stroke average that would shatter the current program record of 71.24 set by Maddie Szeryk during the 2016-17 season. She is ranked seventh in the Golfweek individual rankings and leads the charge for the Maroon & White heading into its final tournament of the fall at The Ally on Oct. 25-27.

The junior started the 2021-22 campaign in historic fashion. Fernández García-Poggio shot a 54-hole program low 14-under 202 (68-67-67) at the Sam Golden Invitational en route to the first collegiate title of her career.

The Madrid native followed that up with a third-place finish at the Schooner Fall Classic, where she carded a 3-under 207 (71-68-68) and helped boost the Aggies to a runner-up placing in the team standings. Most recently, the Spaniard tied for 13th at the Jim West Challenge, posting a 6-under 210 with rounds of 69-73-68.

About the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel

Created in 2014, the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top female U.S. collegiate golfer; the winner voted on by players, coaches and members of the college golf media. Named for Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in partnership with the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top female golfer at the end of the season and to match the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top male Division I collegiate golfer.

Stifel, one of the nation’s leading wealth management and investment banking firms, serves as the presenting sponsor of both the ANNIKA and Haskins Awards, recognizing annually the most outstanding NCAA Division I female and male college golfers. Stifel also serves as a presenting sponsor for the NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships on GOLF Channel.

Final Fall ANNIKA Award Watch List

Hannah Darling, South Carolina

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, Texas A&M

Isabella Fierro, Oklahoma State

Sabrina Iqbal, TCU

Julia Johnson, Ole Miss

Auston Kim, Vanderbilt

Cindy Kou, Southern Cal

Aline Krauter, Stanford

Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Brooke Matthews, Arkansas

Caley McGinty, Oklahoma State

Calynne Rosholt, Arizona State

Erica Shepherd, Duke

Rose Zhang, Stanford

