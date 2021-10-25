Fun For All Playground host inagural golf tournament

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fun For All Playground at Central Park hosted a golf tournament for the very first time. A total of 51 teams signed up to participate in the monumental event.

Fun For All Playground has a goal of raising $1.3 million in order to add more amenities to the play area at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park in College Station. Publicity Chair Lisa Aldrich was impressed by how many people came to support their cause.

“Bryan-College Station is a giving community and so it’s really fun to see folks step up again and help us get this off the ground on our inaugural tournament,” said Aldrich.

Abb Cauthorn was participating in the tournament representing ANCO Investment Services and says Fun For All is doing such amazing work around the area they had no problem supporting them.

“Opening up a playground for children with disabilities was something that was needed in this community and that hasn’t been here before. I think allowing that to be in the heart of Bryan-College Station is a great thing to have for young kids,” said Cauthorn.

Fun For All Playground plans on hosting another golf tournament next year.

