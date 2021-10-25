Advertisement

Group of Brazos Valley veterans mobilize to help another veteran in need

The group of veterans from all branches of service say it’s their mission to help one another.
Combat Veterans motorcycle Association chapter 23-9 of the Brazos Valley.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 23-9 spent their Sunday morning lending a helping hand to a fellow veteran in need of assistance. The group is comprised of veterans from all branches of service.

James Conley, a recently retired veteran of over 30 years, and his wife Brenda are relocating from College Station to another part of the Brazos Valley. Word spread of the Conley family’s move amongst the group of combat veterans, and they showed up in full force to help.

The group says it’s their mission to help other veterans in need despite group affiliation or branch of service.

“The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is about veterans getting together to help other veterans, not just themselves. Any veteran, whether they’re active duty, in the guard or reserve or even gotten out, were here to help,” said Bobby Bronske, Commander of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 23-9.

“Veterans are used to kind of taking care of each other all the time, and we find that sometimes you’re not getting help in other areas, so we’re there to provide that aid and assistance not just helping veterans, but even just getting together and riding motorcycles together and fellowshipping,” said Bronske.

Mr. Conley’s wife is also battling cancer, so he says the help means the world to him and his family.

“They just showed up, and you can see with all the vehicles that are here, and that’s what we do,” Said Conley. “We do that for everybody. If somebody’s in need, we all just gaggle right there on them until we get that problem fixed, and then we move on to the next. helping whoever needs it.”

“My wife has cancer. She just finished her last round of radiation this week. She’s so tired, so this is a big help for her too, because the women in our auxiliary members, our spouses, and so with the spouses just know what to do,” said Conley. “She’s just thrilled about that with the ladies helping her from the organization.”

The Combat Veterans Association partnered with the Ranch Harley Davidson in College Station to host a fundraiser for a fellow veteran and mother that needed a new roof on her home. The group was able to raise over $3,000 to help.

“We had a big benefit yesterday. The ranch helped us put it on,” said Conley. “We raised all that money, and 100% of that money goes back to helping vets.”

CVMA fundraiser went great today. Special thanks The Ranch Harley-Davidson for opening your doors to us and allowing us...

Posted by Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association - CVMA Brazos Valley TX 23-9 on Saturday, October 23, 2021

