Local agency helping Aggie athletes with name, image and likeness deals

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Aggie football season is shaping up to be one to remember and student-athletes are hoping those wins pay off for them.

Back in July, the NCAA cleared the way for college athletes to benefit financially from their name, image, and likeness, but sometimes getting those benefits is easier said than done. Like professional athletes, many students are now turning to agents and agencies to help launch their social media to new heights and help with developing marketing campaigns to engage fans and attract business sponsors.

A group of mostly Aggies has formed A&P Agency, a marketing company that wants to help connect athletes with big brands.

Stefan Aguilera, the owner of The Aggazine, an Aggie-themed online magazine and social media page, and Jacob Piasecki, owner of The Class Chat App, teamed up to form the A&P Agency.

“Early on, we realized there’s a lot of major opportunities available for athletes,” said Piasecki. “With us both having experience with name, image, and likeness, marketing, and social media marketing, we decided to help these athletes get brand deals, social media deals, merchandise deals, singing, and pop-up deals.”

“I own The Aggiezine, and that’s basically the exact same thing we’re doing with these athletes, but it’s just a different product,” said Aguilera. “It’s basically what I owned before. It was a magazine locking in deals with local advertisers and companies and stuff like that. We’re doing the exact same thing with these players, but the product is a lot better.”

Texas A&M wide receiver and freshman standout Demond Demas is just one of many athletes the agency is now representing. Demas recently signed a three-year deal allowing A&P Agency and already has a line of merchandise in the works, including a shirt already on the shelves at Aggieland Outfitters. He says he is blessed to be able to have these deals in place because this time last year, college athletes could only dream of profiting off their name, image, and likeness.

“I’m very thankful for the NIL and the process. It gave me the opportunity and everybody else in the college world to make money off their name, image, and likeness,” said Demas.

Demas says this opportunity is more than just making money for himself. He says the deals being made will allow him to provide for his family.

I’m just saving up so I can possibly help my mom the best way I can with what I got before I make it to the league. If God says the same,” said Demas. “I just want to help my brothers and get them a better lifestyle. That’s my only desire.”

The A&P Agency has lots of ambitious plans in place for Demas and the other athletes they represent.

“With Jacob’s experience in monetizing off crypto and knowledge with tech, we are proud to announce we will be launching Demond Demas’ $1million NFT,” said Aguilera.

“On the merchandise side, we are launching a plethora of products from clothing lines to vintage memorabilia. A lot of these players are singing ridiculous merchandise/retail deals where they get money upfront but are completely hosed on the long-run money,” said Aguilera. “Our players are the highest-earning per unit of merchandise sold in College Station. This is a contract-based industry from businesses to players.”

Aguilera and Piasecki say their goal is to see as many Aggie athletes succeed off their name, image, and likeness. They also say they have the best legal team in play to ensure athletes are being treated fairly.

“That’s was the whole idea behind this when the legislation passed. Obviously, the big money is going to come from the bigger brands, and these brands are definitely interested in working with players,” said Piasecki. “Really, it’s just a matter of us executing on our end and them performing on the field, and a combination of both will definitely ensure that some players do get big brand deals.”

“Tony Buzbee is instrumental in helping us keep our reputation as the world’s best agency,” said Aguilera. “His legal counsel is second to none, and he has become a vital part of this company.”

