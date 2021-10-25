Texas A&M vs Auburn Kick Time to be Announced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The kick time for the Texas A&M football game against Auburn on November 6 at Kyle Field will be determined following the games this weekend, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference.

CBS has elected to use a six-day selection for games on Nov. 6. The games being held are LSU at Alabama, Auburn at Texas A&M and Missouri at Georgia. These games will be televised on either CBS at 2:30 p.m., ESPN at 6:00 p.m. or ESPN at 11 a.m. The selections will be made after games on October 30.

The Aggies and Tigers will face off for the 12th time as the Maroon & White hold a 6-5 advantage all-time.