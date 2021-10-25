Advertisement

Texas A&M vs Auburn Kick Time to be Announced

Texas A&M vs Auburn
Texas A&M vs Auburn(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The kick time for the Texas A&M football game against Auburn on November 6 at Kyle Field will be determined following the games this weekend, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference.

CBS has elected to use a six-day selection for games on Nov. 6. The games being held are LSU at Alabama, Auburn at Texas A&M and Missouri at Georgia. These games will be televised on either CBS at 2:30 p.m., ESPN at 6:00 p.m. or ESPN at 11 a.m. The selections will be made after games on October 30.

The Aggies and Tigers will face off for the 12th time as the Maroon & White hold a 6-5 advantage all-time.

Most Read

The College Station Fire Department investigates potential issue with Century Square parking...
Authorities close Century Square parking garage
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. between University Drive and Lincoln Avenue.
Crash temporarily closes Texas Avenue lanes in College Station
Bystanders rushed to help the victims involved in Saturday morning's fiery crash at Texas...
College Station roadway reopens after fiery multi-vehicle crash
Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo
Excited families enjoy the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo

Latest News

KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic
College Station, Franklin remain ranked in DCTF rankings after Week 9
Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M’s Smith, Johnson and Green Earn SEC Player of the Week Honors
Texas A&M Golf
Fernández García-Poggio Named to Final Fall ANNIKA Award Watch List
A
Aggie Recap: South Carolina