Texas A&M’s Smith, Johnson and Green Earn SEC Player of the Week Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith, Tyree Johnson and Kenyon Green earned Southeastern Conference weekly honors after leading the Aggies to a 44-14 win over South Carolina, the league office announced Monday.

Smith was tabbed as the SEC’s Special Teams Player of the Week after his electrifying 95-yard punt return touchdown opened the scoring for the Aggies. Smith, from Missouri City, Texas, leads the league and ranks fifth nationally with 14.3 yards per punt return.

Johnson shared SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week accolades after turning in a pair of sacks on Saturday. The Washington, D.C. native has posted 6.0 sacks this season, which ties for the third most in the conference, and his 5.0 sacks against SEC opponents ranks second in the league.

Green shared the SEC’s Offensive Lineman of the Week title as the returning All-American remained at left guard this week. The offensive line paved the way for 290 yards rushing with Devon Achane gaining 154 and Isaiah Spiller gaining 102 yards. This marked the second consecutive week for the offensive line to clear the way for two 100-yard rushers. The offensive line did not allow a quarterback sack on 24 pass attempts.

Southeastern Conference Players of the Week – Oct. 25

OFFENSIVE

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

DEFENSIVE

Chance Campbell, LB, Ole Miss

SPECIAL TEAMS

Ainias Smith, PR, Texas A&M

DEFENSIVE LINE

Sam Williams, DL, Ole Miss

Tyree Johnson, DL, Texas A&M

OFFENSIVE LINE

Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

Charles Cross, LT, Mississippi State

FRESHMAN

RaRa Thomas, WR, Mississippi State