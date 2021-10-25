Advertisement

Texas Tech fires Matt Wells after demoralizing loss

Texas Tech Head Coach Matt Wells (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
Texas Tech Head Coach Matt Wells (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech fired coach Matt Wells on Monday, two days after the Red Raiders couldn’t hold a two-touchdown halftime lead in a loss at home to Kansas State.

Wells had a shot at his first winning record in his third season with the Red Raiders, but an inability to win Big 12 games plagued him just as it did predecessor Kliff Kingsbury, who also was fired.

The Red Raiders (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) didn’t win consecutive conference games under Wells, who came from Utah State to replace Kingsbury. Texas Tech was 13-17 overall and 7-16 in conference under Wells. Kingsbury was 19-35 in league play in six seasons.

Athletic director Kirby Hocutt announced the move and said offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie would serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Tech visits No. 4 Oklahoma on Saturday.

Hocutt is looking for a coach for the third time since 2013. Hocutt made the latest move after a 25-24 loss to his alma mater, Kansas State, when the Wildcats trailed 14-0 early and 24-10 at halftime before rallying.

Wells’ future was in question after a 4-6 finish in the pandemic-shortened season last year left the Red Raiders at 8-14 in his first two seasons. But Hocutt called a postseason news conference to say Wells would return.

The first sign of trouble for Wells this year was a 70-35 loss at rival Texas in the Big 12 opener, followed two weeks later by a 52-31 loss at home to TCU. That’s the only win in the past five games for the Horned Frogs.

Wells is 57-51 in eight-plus seasons, including a 44-34 mark at Utah State. He was hired at Texas Tech after a 10-2 season with the Aggies.

Kingsbury was hired as offensive coordinator at Southern California after leaving Texas Tech. He never coached for the Trojans, instead going to the NFL as Arizona’s coach. In his third season, the Cardinals are 7-0 for the first time since 1974.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The College Station Fire Department investigates potential issue with Century Square parking...
Authorities close Century Square parking garage
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. between University Drive and Lincoln Avenue.
Crash temporarily closes Texas Avenue lanes in College Station
Bystanders rushed to help the victims involved in Saturday morning's fiery crash at Texas...
College Station roadway reopens after fiery multi-vehicle crash
Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo
Excited families enjoy the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo

Latest News

KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic
College Station, Franklin remain ranked in DCTF rankings after Week 9
Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M’s Smith, Johnson and Green Earn SEC Player of the Week Honors
Texas A&M Golf
Fernández García-Poggio Named to Final Fall ANNIKA Award Watch List
Texas A&M vs Auburn
Texas A&M vs Auburn Kick Time to be Announced