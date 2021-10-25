Tiger Swimming Sweeps Cy-Springs High School

CYPRESS, Texas – The A&M Consolidated swimming teams swept Cypress Springs High School in dual meet action last Thursday at CySprings High School Natatorium. The girls team beat Cy-Springs, 218-57, while the boys team won by a 194-90 margin.

With the victories, both Tiger squads remained unbeaten and improved to 5-0. The Tiger girls swept all 11 races, and had at least the top two finishers in nine events. The boys team earned victories in eight of 11 races, including at least the top two places in five races.

Leading the way for the girls team was junior Zody Bennett, who was victorious in the 200 IM (2:12.70) and broke the pool record winning the 100 backstroke (59.28). Other Tiger girls winners were Mackenzie ODonnell in the 200 free (2:09.66), Katherine Rasmussen in the 50 free (25.97), Hailey Buenemann in the 100 butterfly (1:04.05), Kendall Mathews in the 100 free (1:04.42), Hannah Sanchez-Owsik in the 500 free (5:49.28) and Annie Dent in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.59).

In the Tiger girls relays, the foursome of Rasmussen, Sammy Shankar, Buenemann and Bennett won the 200 free relay in 1:56.38, the group of Jayden Buenemann, Lydia Demlow, Dent and Ally Duan won the 200 medley relay in 1:57.74, and the quartet of Demlow, Hailey Buenemann, Sanchez-Owsik and ODonnell was victorious in the 400 free relay in 4:11.24.

Earning multiple individual victories for the boys team were Michael Peng and Eric Xaio, with Peng winning the 200 free (1:49.36) and 500 free (5:12.46) and Xaio taking the 200 IM (2:04.46) and breaking the pool record to win the 100 free (47.88). Also tallying victories were Carsten Johnson in the 100 fly (56.21) and Brendan Owens in the 100 breast (1:09.32).

The Tiger boys opened and closed the meet with relay victories with the foursome of Chris Holder, Xiao, Garett Gammill and Andrew Larsen winning the 200 medley relay in 1:47.84 and the group of Johnson, Larsen, Xiao and Peng breaking the pool record to win the 400 free relay in 3:10.73.