Wreck causes traffic during morning rush on Hwy 6 northbound near Baylor Scott & White

Wreck on Hwy 6
Wreck on Hwy 6(KBTX)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A wreck involving at least two vehicles is backing up traffic during the Monday morning rush on Highway 6 northbound near Baylor Scott & White Health in College Station.

College Station police say they are working to clear a crash in the northbound lanes between the exist for Rock Prairie Road and the Rock Prairie overpass.

Traffic maps show high levels of traffic in the area.

