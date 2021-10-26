Aggies Picked to Finish Second; Wells, Nixon Earn All-SEC Preseason Recognition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M women’s basketball was voted to finish second in the Southeastern Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll, while Kayla Wells and Jordan Nixon earned spots on the All-SEC Second Team, the league announced on Tuesday.

The Aggies are the reigning SEC regular-season champions, after going 13-1 in league play last season, and captured the league title on their home court, 65-57, against South Carolina. The team returns eight players and features six newcomers. Among the returners are Wells, Nixon and the 2021 SEC Sixth Woman of the Year Destiny Pitts.

Wells finds herself on the Preseason All-SEC Second Team for the third time in her career. The Dallas native chose to return for a fifth year instead of entering the 2021 WNBA Draft this offseason. She is the all-time leader in 3-point field goal percentage (.369), and has made nearly 100 starts for Texas A&M. The graduate student currently sits at 1,321 career points, which lands her at 13th in the program record book.

Nixon finds herself with preseason recognition for the first time in her career. The redshirt junior started all 28 games for the Aggies last season, helping lead the team to the top of the SEC as the starting point guard. She rose to prominence throughout the year, hitting three game-winning shots highlighted by a buzzer-beater against Iowa State to send the Aggies to the Sweet 16.

The Maroon & White hits the court for the first time this season in an exhibition game versus Oklahoma Baptist at 7 p.m. at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 3. Attendance is free to the public.

Preseason Coaches’ Predictions

Order of Finish

1. South Carolina

2. Texas A&M

3. Tennessee

4. Georgia

5. Kentucky

6. Ole Miss

7. Arkansas

8. LSU

9. Mississippi State

10. Missouri

11. Florida

12. Alabama

13. Auburn

14. Vanderbilt

Player of the Year

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

First Team All-SEC

Lavender Briggs, Florida

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Khayla Pointer, LSU

Shakira Austin, Ole Miss

Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Zia Cooke, South Carolina

Rae Burrell, Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Amber Ramirez, Arkansas

Kiara Smith, Florida

Que Morrison, Georgia

Jenna Staiti, Georgia

Aijha Blackwell, Missouri

Destinni Henderson, South Carolina

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Jordan Nixon, Texas A&M

Kayla Wells, Texas A&M