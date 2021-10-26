Aggies Picked to Finish Second; Wells, Nixon Earn All-SEC Preseason Recognition
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M women’s basketball was voted to finish second in the Southeastern Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll, while Kayla Wells and Jordan Nixon earned spots on the All-SEC Second Team, the league announced on Tuesday.
The Aggies are the reigning SEC regular-season champions, after going 13-1 in league play last season, and captured the league title on their home court, 65-57, against South Carolina. The team returns eight players and features six newcomers. Among the returners are Wells, Nixon and the 2021 SEC Sixth Woman of the Year Destiny Pitts.
Wells finds herself on the Preseason All-SEC Second Team for the third time in her career. The Dallas native chose to return for a fifth year instead of entering the 2021 WNBA Draft this offseason. She is the all-time leader in 3-point field goal percentage (.369), and has made nearly 100 starts for Texas A&M. The graduate student currently sits at 1,321 career points, which lands her at 13th in the program record book.
Nixon finds herself with preseason recognition for the first time in her career. The redshirt junior started all 28 games for the Aggies last season, helping lead the team to the top of the SEC as the starting point guard. She rose to prominence throughout the year, hitting three game-winning shots highlighted by a buzzer-beater against Iowa State to send the Aggies to the Sweet 16.
The Maroon & White hits the court for the first time this season in an exhibition game versus Oklahoma Baptist at 7 p.m. at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 3. Attendance is free to the public.
Preseason Coaches’ Predictions
Order of Finish
1. South Carolina
2. Texas A&M
3. Tennessee
4. Georgia
5. Kentucky
6. Ole Miss
7. Arkansas
8. LSU
9. Mississippi State
10. Missouri
11. Florida
12. Alabama
13. Auburn
14. Vanderbilt
Player of the Year
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
First Team All-SEC
Lavender Briggs, Florida
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Khayla Pointer, LSU
Shakira Austin, Ole Miss
Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Zia Cooke, South Carolina
Rae Burrell, Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Amber Ramirez, Arkansas
Kiara Smith, Florida
Que Morrison, Georgia
Jenna Staiti, Georgia
Aijha Blackwell, Missouri
Destinni Henderson, South Carolina
Tamari Key, Tennessee
Jordan Nixon, Texas A&M
Kayla Wells, Texas A&M