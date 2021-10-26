Advertisement

Caldwell firefighters respond to early morning house fire

By Michael Oder
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The cause of a house fire in Caldwell is still under investigation, according to fire officials.

Authorities said the fire started around 6:00 a.m. Viewers shared photos with KBTX that show flames and smoke rising high into the sky. Fire officials said the home was being remodeled and the homeowners were in Austin. No one was injured in the fire.

