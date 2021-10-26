Cold front brings rain and storms to the Brazos Valley early Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a warm and humid stretch of days in the Brazos Valley, changes lie ahead as a cold front pushes into the Brazos Valley Wednesday, sparking up a rain & strong storm potential along with it.

TIMING

Eyes will turn out to West Texas late Tuesday night as this line of rain and storms forms along and ahead of the boundary. This activity looks to cross over the I-35 corridor ahead of sunrise, approaching the western reaches of the Brazos Valley around 5am. The rain and storms will track east throughout the morning, moving through the Bryan-College Station area and the Central Brazos Valley around the 6am - 7am timeframe, then exiting out of our eastern counties by 10am - 11am. Plan for a messy morning commute as these storms push through, and be sure to tune into BVTM in the morning as well as keep that KBTX PinPoint Weather App nearby.

Rain and storms (some of which could sit on the strong/severe side) are expected to move in Wednesday morning. (KBTX)

STORM CONCERNS

While every storm moving through the area shouldn’t be severe, a few stronger storms may require a bit of extra attention. Should that be the case, the main storm concerns include strong wind gusts up to 40-60 mph+, brief instances of isolated spin-ups, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the entire Brazos Valley placed in a 2/5 risk for a few storms to sit on the stronger/severe side.

Strong winds, isolated spin-up concerns, heavy rain and lightning will all be things to monitor for the Wednesday morning commute. (KBTX)

By the time all is said and done, rainfall totals could range from 0.5″ - 1.5″ with a few higher totals possible in localized spots.

POST-FRONT

After the front pushes through and the rain and storm activity moves off to the east, sunshine and a breezy north wind take over by Wednesday afternoon, ushering in cooler and drier air for the rest of the week. Tie down the Halloween inflatables that you may have draped across the front yard as winds could gusts upwards of 35 - 40 mph by Thursday, with breezy conditions in store through at least the rest of the work week.

Tie down the Halloween decorations! Breezy conditions return behind the front, and are in the works for the remainder of the work week (KBTX)

As that fall air pumps back into the Brazos Valley, a more seasonable and fall-like feel returns with it, setting us up for a fantastic end to the week and weekend ahead, with daytime highs in the 70s and mornings in the upper 40s/50s.

Cooler and drier air filters into the Brazos Valley for Halloween weekend, setting us up for a beautiful stretch of days ahead! (KBTX)

