COVID in Context: Estimated one-third of Brazos County 12-15-year-olds are fully vaccinated

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of State Health Services keeps track of how many residents in each county have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Using that data and the same U.S. Census data used by DSHS, the following estimates can be calculated as of Oct. 25:

- 87% of Brazos County residents 80 and older are fully vaccinated.

- 88% of Brazos County residents 65-79 years old are fully vaccinated.

- 72% of Brazos County residents 50-64 are fully vaccinated.

- 47% of Brazos County residents 16-49 are fully vaccinated.

- 34% of Brazos County residents 12-15 are fully vaccinated.

