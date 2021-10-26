FDA officials to discuss Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11 years old

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An FDA advisory committee will be meeting to discuss considering the emergency use of the low-dose Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. If approved children in that age group could start getting vaccinated as soon as early November.

According to a recent study done by Pfizer, the kid-size dose of the vaccine is nearly 91 percent effective when it comes to stopping symptomatic infections in COVID-19. FDA scientists also discovered that the vaccine’s benefit for stopping hospitalizations and death from COVID-19 would be greater than any serious potential side effects that kids may experience. The FDA review also did not find any new or unexpected side effects outside of the ones they already knew could happen such as sore arms and fever.

The Biden Administration is standing by waiting for the FDA and CDC’s approval on if the shot can be distributed to millions. If the FDA and CDC do approve of the vaccines for children the Biden Administration has a plan in place to get them out as quickly as possible.

They have secured enough vaccines for the country’s 28 million 5 to 11-year-olds. These vaccines will be in over 25,000 accessible locations, which include pediatric offices and primary care sites.

The Biden Administration is also launching a partnership with the Children’s Hospital Association to work with over 100 children’s hospital systems across the country to set up vaccination sites in November and through the end of the year.

The administration will work with states and local partners to make vaccination sites available at schools and other trusted community-based sites across the country. To make sure that parents are informed to make the right choices for their families, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services will conduct a national public education campaign for parents and guardians with accurate and culturally responsive information about the vaccine and the risks that COVID-19 poses to children.

The vaccine will also come with a kid-sized needle and will be in a special vial with an orange cap to tell them apart from the adult vaccines.

