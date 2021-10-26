Hazmat incident will likely close I-45 for a majority of Tuesday in Leon County

LEONA, Texas (KBTX) - A hazardous material incident involving a semi-truck Tuesday morning will likely close all lanes of Interstate 45 for a majority of the day, according to officials in Leon County.

The incident is on I-45 near the town of Leona between Madisonville and Centerville.

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️ A hazmat situation on I-45 in Leon County could close the highway for a majority of the day. This is between Centerville and Madisonville.



Motorists are being told to plan ahead, expect detours and delays, and find alternate routes if possible.

A hazardous materials team from the Bryan Fire Department is en route to the scene to assist with the situation. Details are limited at this time, but it’s possible that the truck could be carrying sulfuric acid. Multiple other agencies including Leona VFD, Centerville VFD, and St. Joseph Health EMS are on scene.

It’s unclear if any injuries have been reported at this time.

