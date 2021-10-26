Advertisement

Hazmat incident will likely close I-45 for a majority of Tuesday in Leon County

The incident is on I-45 near the town of Leona between Madisonville and Centerville.
The incident is on I-45 near the town of Leona between Madisonville and Centerville. Motorists are being told to plan ahead, expect detours and delays, and find alternate routes if possible.(Photo provided by emergency officials on scene)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEONA, Texas (KBTX) - A hazardous material incident involving a semi-truck Tuesday morning will likely close all lanes of Interstate 45 for a majority of the day, according to officials in Leon County.

The incident is on I-45 near the town of Leona between Madisonville and Centerville.

Motorists are being told to plan ahead, expect detours and delays, and find alternate routes if possible.

A hazardous materials team from the Bryan Fire Department is en route to the scene to assist with the situation. Details are limited at this time, but it’s possible that the truck could be carrying sulfuric acid. Multiple other agencies including Leona VFD, Centerville VFD, and St. Joseph Health EMS are on scene.

It’s unclear if any injuries have been reported at this time.

We’ll update this story as new details are made available to KBTX.

