No safety or structural concerns were found in Century Square parking garage

Garage was closed Saturday night due to patrons concerns
Century Square garage
Century Square garage(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a licensed structural engineer completed an investigation on Century Square’s parking garage Monday, they found no safety or structural concerns with the property. This report come after authorities closed Century Square on Saturday due to patron concerns.

The garage has since reopened and normal parking operations have resumed. The garage also continues to receive annual inspections for structural safety.

“Our community’s safety and comfort and our top priority,” The Century Square Management team said in a statement.

