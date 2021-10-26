Storms expected by sunrise Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Expect a noisy and a bit of a bumpy start to Wednesday morning in the Brazos Valley. A line of strong and potentially even severe thunderstorms is expected to sweep across the area from west to east in the hours just before and after sunrise.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Brazos Valley under a 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather Wednesday morning. While this is not expected to be an overwhelming morning of severe storms, a few may need extra attention as they race to the east. Should a severe thunderstorm warning be issued, the main concerns would be:

Damaging wind gusts in excess of 50-60mph

Heavy rainfall that could amount to 0.50″ to 1.50″

Frequent lightning

Instances of brief, weak spin-up tornado concerns

GET THE LATEST SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS AND CHECK THE RADAR ANYTIME WITH THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

Strong, damaging wind gusts are the main concern with any severe thunderstorm Wednesday morning (KBTX)

While most storms along this line are not expected to be severe, the heavy rain and lightning potential will likely play a part in some inconveniences trying to get to work and school. Any students that wait outside to catch a school bus will need a covered area to wait or potentially need to find a different way to school. Reduced visibility and minor ponding on roads will likely slow traffic at times.

Timing: Storms are expected to cross I-35 between 4am and 5am Wednesday. That should bring the leading edge of this activity into the far northwestern Brazos Valley by 5am - 6am. Below is a look at forecast radar for the Brazos Valley between 5am and 11am:

New data in tonight continues to hold the expected storm timeline for WEDNESDAY morning.



Storms arrive in the west/northwest Brazos Valley by 5-6am. Currently expected to pass by #bcstx 7-9am, out of the area to the east by 10-11am pic.twitter.com/5pAFmXuUIp — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) October 26, 2021

Wind: After this line of storms moves east of the Brazos Valley, sunshine is expected to take over the Brazos Valley’s sky by afternoon. Wind gusts upwards of 25 to 30mph are expected at times through sunset. As cooler, drier air continues to spill in, Thursday will likely push gusts 35-40mph+ at times, particularly during the afternoon hours. This large weather maker finally pulls far enough away from Texas to bring wind gusts down to just 20-25mph by Friday afternoon.

More details and what we will be monitoring over the next 24 to 36 hours can be found in the video above.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.