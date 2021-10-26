Texas A&M University releases report from consultant on suggested initiatives to consider

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M president Katherine Banks released a 130-page report of recommendations that could impact the future of the university.

Banks is requesting feedback to help improve the university for current and future Aggies. The report comprises suggestions from dozens of university leaders, along with the thoughts of more than 20,000 students, staff, and alumni.

The comprehensive review was conducted by MGT Consulting Group, a business management consulting firm based in Tampa, Florida. The agency has conducted similar reviews of universities, including the Texas State University, Washington State University, the University of Georgia, and the University of British Columbia, to name a few.

The finding and recommendations outlined in the report examined every aspect of the day-to-day operation on all Texas A&M campuses. From faculty affairs and academic realignment, to the merging of programs and colleges, to centralizing facilities, the report is full of bold initiatives they say are vital to student success.

Many on and off-campus are still reading through the massive report, including Texas A&M Faculty Senate Speaker and journalism professor Dale Rice. He says he hasn’t read the report in its entirety but says he was surprised at how far-reaching some of the recommendations are.

One point of contention for many is the consultant’s recommendation of consolidating all of the university’s programs into four colleges. The College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, The College of Arts and Sciences, The College of Engineering, and The School of Public Health.

“I think that it’s going to require a lot of conversation and input with faculty to determine which of these are good choices for moving forward,” Rice said. “Things like pulling biology out from science, moving Kinesiology into the school of public health, moving the biomedical sciences undergraduate program out of veterinary medicine. When you look at these things, I mean it’s really far-reaching and very complex.”

Dr. Banks said in a statement they want input on this and the many other recommendations detailed in the report.

Today, we are calling on Texas A&M stakeholders to offer input as part of a process to reach our shared goal of positioning this university to be a global leader in academics and research for decades to come. To identify areas of potential improvement, a consulting group was engaged and a review was conducted. The resulting report has been placed online at feedback.tamu.edu. Input from Texas A&M stakeholders will be accepted over the next two weeks. All perspectives are important and will be considered. I anticipate announcing in December, after careful review of the input, which recommendations will be accepted, rejected, modified or require further study. An implementation oversight committee and working groups will be formed and campus forums will be held. Over the next semester, the implementation oversight committee and working groups will move forward with planning and implementation procedures for complete implementation by Sept. 1, 2022.

Rice says he hopes current and former students, along with staff and anyone who has the university’s best interest at heart, to take Banks up on her request and voice their opinions.

“One of the reasons this university succeeds so well is because of the community we’re located in and its support and the kind of alumni that we have their support,” Rice said. " I also hope that our students look at this and think about how it impacts not only them but future generations of students.”

Click HERE to read the consultant’s report.

Click HERE to provide feedback on the consultant’s report.

