Texas A&M vs Prairie View A&M Kick Time Announced

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against Prairie View A&M on November 20 at Kyle Field will kick at 11 a.m. (CT) on SEC Network+ and ESPN+, announced Tuesday by the Southeastern Conference.

SEC Network+ is complementary to the SEC Network and accessible at no additional charge to SEC Network subscribers with a customer’s TV provider credentials. It can be accessed through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or via espn.com/watch.

ESPN+ is a standalone streaming service that requires a subscription separate from a customer’s TV provider credentials. It is available to stream through the ESPN App on connected devices and on ESPN.com.

