Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Volleyball praised by bus driver

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team is getting a lot of praise, but this time it’s not for their skills on the court.

Bus driver Everett Kennard recently tweeted that he had the privilege of taking the volleyball team to a game and was so impressed by their kindness and respect.

Before the team got off the bus they made sure it was spotless.

“There are good athletic teams and first class athletic teams... Texas A&M volleyball is one of the first class teams” Kennard tweeted.

Way to show that aggie spirit!

