2021 SEC Soccer Community Service Team Announced

Birmingham, Ala. – The SEC sponsors Community Service Teams for all 21 league sponsored sports. The Community Service Team looks to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior service efforts. The 17th annual women’s soccer Community Service Team follows:

Kat Rogers, Alabama

Senior and co-captain Kat Rogers has continued to lead the Crimson Tide both on and off the field. In her fourth year as a member of SAAC, Rogers has contributed to a number of projects and events that have benefited the community. She has helped organize Halloween Extravaganza, a community event for families and kids that includes games and fun activities, and Project Angel Tree, which focuses on bringing holiday cheer to children of parents that have been incarcerated. She also helped with Beat Auburn Beat Hunger, an event in which students help raise money and food for local food banks in the weeks leading up to the Iron Bowl. In the last four years, Rogers served as SAAC community service chair during her junior year and worked with organizations like Alberta Head Start Back to School Drive and a Night to Shine Shine-Thur.

Bryana Hunter, Arkansas

Bryana has participated in various activities throughout Northwest Arkansas. She has volunteered for Arkansas Athletes Outreach with their community engagement event, Potter’s House community engagement event, she has written letters for the Grateful Razorback Letter Writing campaign, and she helped pass out goodie bags to local first responders. Hunter has been named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll, and the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll. Hunter has previously been named to the SEC Community Service team also.

Brooke Berdan, Auburn

Despite going down with an injury in the preseason and not being able to contribute on the field, Berdan has continued to represent Auburn soccer off the field by working on a number of service projects during her time on the Plains. Most notably, Berdan has been involved with the United Against Hunger Food Drive and the Food Bank of East Alabama to help support local and national food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, Berdan has assisted Auburn University’s Campus Food Pantry, which aims to provide non-perishable food items to aid Auburn students struggling with food insecurity. Previously, Berdan was a member of the Colorado Rush Thunder, which is a part of the Total Outreach Program for Soccer and was established to promote and teach the game of soccer to players with special needs. Along with her service efforts, Berdan has been involved with Auburn athletics, serving as one of soccer’s representatives on the Student Athlete Advisory Committee. She not only works with other student-athletes to enhance the total student-athlete experience but is also in the process of heading up a mental health sub-committee within Auburn’s SAAC.

Kouri Peace, Florida

Kouri Peace has volunteered for several community service events. These activities include the annual Climb for Cancer event where Gator student-athletes spend a morning playing sports with children who are fighting or recovering from cancer. She participated in the 2020 Night to Shine, an evening celebrating people with special needs. She also visited with pediatric patients at Shands Hospital and participated in other local community activities.

Mollie Belisle, Georgia

During her five seasons at Georgia, Mollie Belisle has participated in several community service projects, including serving in the Athens-Clarke County Mentor Program, where she has mentored an elementary school student weekly since fall 2017. Belisle also volunteers for the Caring Seniors Services, where she visits local senior living facilities to socialize and exercise with the residents. Previously, she volunteered to visit patients at Piedmont Regional Hospital and participated in various events for Special Olympics of Northeast Georgia, including baseball games and the annual Fall Prom. In 2018, she traveled with other members of the UGA Wesley Foundation to Montego Bay, Jamaica, where she assisted in building a house and visited orphanages and assisted living facilities. She has also worked with the Northeast Georgia Food Bank, Extra Special People, and the Athens-Clarke County Homeless Shelter.

Peyton Rimko, Kentucky

Peyton Rimko has contributed more than 25 hours of community service during her time at Kentucky so far, serving at the Lexington Hope Center, Lexington Nursing Home, Kentucky Children’s Hospital, and Senior Citizen Pen Pal. Her community service projects have included making meals to distribute to the homeless, Zooming with patients at the children’s hospital, and serving holiday meals, among others. The Westlake, Ohio native also holds an impressive 3.817 grade-point-average as a business management major. On the field, she has started every game this season for the Wildcats and has logged over 1,500 minutes.

Mollee Swift, LSU

Mollee Swift has been reading to local elementary schools and setting a great example for the next generation. She also worked a number of kids camps during the 2021 summer as she helped work numerous events in and around the Baton Rouge community. She’s currently serving as LSU soccer’s SAAC representative for the 2021-22 academic year.

Haleigh Stackpole, Ole Miss

A member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Stackpole participated in the Feed the Sip program during the spring of 2021, helping collect and donate 500 book bags filled with non-perishable food items to donate to the students in the Tunica and Quitman Co. areas, as a result to the Stronger Together Initiative. In total, the food collection drive has raised more than 6,300 food items during fall 2021. Also volunteered during Ole Miss’ Adopt-a-Basket event, helping in the donation of over 90 baskets of food to members of the Oxford-Lafayette community. Has donated her time to Reading with the Rebels, reading to school children around the area. Assisted with the Awesome Lemonade Stand, a cause started by Rebel football player Mac Brown that has raised more than $2,000 to benefit those affected by ALS. Provided motivation and support to the next generation of players by volunteering with Oxford’s youth soccer recreation league.

Alyssa D’Aloise, Mississippi State

Alyssa D’Aloise volunteers on her off days with Tupelo FC, a youth soccer club in Starkville. She runs multiple groups through a skills station focusing on finishing and coaches players ages 6-17 on proper shooting technique and placement. D’Aloise also teaches a new skill/move every week. Additionally, in her high school career, D’Aloise was actively involved with FC Dallas’ Special Olympics team as a partner helping children with special needs compete against other MLS clubs’ Special Olympics programs. When her two years of eligibility expired, she continued to volunteer with the program at tryouts and scrimmages.

Julissa Cisneros, Missouri

During the 2021 season, Julissa Cisneros has spent time serving with a number of organizations and local schools. Cisneros recorded over 11 hours of service amidst her senior season with the Tigers. Cisneros has spent time at local Battle Elementary School doing their morning announcements and spending time with the children. Additionally, during her time there, she spoke to the children about her experiences. Cisneros started the 2021 season by serving at the local Heritage Festival and Kaleidospoke.

Claire Griffiths, South Carolina

Claire Griffiths has been a mainstay in the Midlands community since becoming a Gamecock. Every spring she volunteers as a coach for the local youth YMCA soccer league, where she assists with practices and coaching at games. She has been involved at Catawba Trail Elementary School, serving as a student mentor. While working at the school, she aided kindergarten students in learning how to read and write. Claire also volunteered at Bright Horizons Day Care, where she worked with preschool students and assisted the teacher with day-to-day classroom activities. She spent time volunteering at the Salvation Army assisting in organized donations and aiding shoppers who were in need, along with answering customer questions. Claire was a volunteer with Pets INC, an animal rescue organization, aiding in the rehabilitation and socialization of the animals, while also helping to maintain and clean the adoption space. Since entering law school, Claire participates in service days, where she assisted at Habitat for Humanity, helping to organize donations and clean the shop.

Wrenne French, Tennessee

This semester French organized the Food4ALL student-athlete takeover at the UT culinary institute. She organized a group of 20 student-athletes to help repurpose food from campus dining halls as meals for those in our community who are food insecure. In total, that group made over 400 meals in one day.

Additionally, French volunteers at the Love Kitchen, an organization providing meals to shut ins, homeless individuals and those in need, and participates in 2nd 7 and Read Across America programs, both promoting literacy to elementary aged children. French was also part of the VOLeaders Academy trip in the summer of 2021, traveling to Belize and using sport for social change through local organizations like the YMCA of Belize, the University of Belmopan, Hearts of Christ Children’s Ministry, and the National Football Association. She also volunteers for Vols Help, an after-school program at Pond Gap Elementary aimed at teaching life skills to children.

Daria Britton, Texas A&M

Britton spearheaded this season’s Turn It Gold Game efforts as the Aggies raised over $25,000 in the battle against pediatric cancer. In her time at A&M the squad has raised nearly $50,000 for the campaign. Britton has made mission trips to Haiti as a part of the Aggies’ involvement in Mission of Hope. Her volunteer efforts include work with Special Olympics of Texas, Erin’s Dream Race 5K ad serving Boys and Girls Club as a Pen Pal. On campus, she has served as a Traditions Night Huddle Leader, been active in The Big Event, the largest single-day, student-driven community service project in America, and has been a part of Aggies Move, an effort by A&M student athletes to get elementary school kids to become physically active. Britton is heavily active in Aggie Soccer Youth Clinics and has spent time as a physical therapy volunteer at CHI St. Joseph Health.

Kimya Raietparvar, Vanderbilt

Kimya is passionate about making a difference and leveraging her position as a student-athlete. She pioneered many of the voter registration efforts in collaboration with our SAAC, BSAG, and Vandy Votes groups. While not a SAAC or BSAG representative, Kimya took it upon herself to heavily promote the voter registration drives alongside these groups, supporting her fellow student-athletes. Additionally, she curated a presentation demonstrating voter registration/voting initiatives across all 50 states to be circulated as an educational component. Kimya said, “If I can use my platform as a student athlete to get more people registered to vote, I make a difference, politically, for others. And for underrepresented people, that’s something I can hopefully continue.”