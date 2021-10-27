Advertisement

Blinn College health science students preparing for future by conducting emergency response drills

Blinn College EMS students conducting mock emergency response drill.
Blinn College EMS students conducting mock emergency response drill.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Health Science students at Blinn College put their learning into action Tuesday afternoon as they conducted emergency response drills.

In the emergency response simulation held at the Blinn campus at RELLIS, students enrolled in the Emergency Medical Services program responded to a mock workplace accident scene. An ambulance responded to the scene, and student EMTs sprang into action to help the window washer who fell off a ladder.

The students stabilized the injured worker and transported him by ambulance to the RELLIS Campus Simulation and Clinical Lab, where nursing students treated the victim for his injuries.

Course instructors say these drills and simulations are an essential step in preparing students for the workforce. They say lessons learned in the simulation lab give students all the skills required to be a successful first responder.

“The students have to learn not only to handle the emergencies but be able to communicate with people to allow a clear message to come across,” said Sami Rahman, Blinn College Director of Simulations and Clinical Labs. “The students really gain confidence in how to speak to one another, how to take information in, and how to process it.”

The 16,000 square feet Simulation and Clinical Lab is on the second and third floors of the RELLIS Academic Complex Building.

