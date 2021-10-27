Bryan closes out regular season with 4 set win over Belton

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lady Viking volleyball team beat Belton 18-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-17 Tuesday night at Viking Gym to close out the regular season with a win.

Faith Clark lead the Vikings with 14 kills, while Alexis Burton added 13.

Bryan will open up the playoffs next week against Desoto with the date and time still to be decided.

