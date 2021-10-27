Advertisement

CDC: 4th COVID-19 shot may be needed for immunocompromised people

By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people who are immunocompromised may need a fourth mRNA COVID-19 shot.

Those people can get that fourth shot at least six months after getting their third shot.

The mRNA vaccines available in the U.S. are the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Research showed that a booster dose enhanced the antibody response to the vaccine in certain people.

This comes after the CDC authorized a third dose for certain immunocompromised people 18 and older in August.

Earlier this month, the CDC authorized a booster dose for a broader population.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities Monday and was booked...
Texas A&M equine veterinarian indicted on animal cruelty charge
College Station police believe the 30-year-old woman may be armed and in danger.
Missing 30-year-old woman found safe
Pfizer released information about its kid-sized dose vaccine.
FDA officials to discuss Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11 years old
The incident is on I-45 near the town of Leona between Madisonville and Centerville. Motorists...
I-45 reopens after crash and hazmat situation in Leon County
A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child were found inside an apartment in the...
Texas woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman’s child

Latest News

FILE - This May 25, 2021 file photo shows a U.S. passport cover in Washington.
United States issues its 1st passport with ‘X’ gender marker
Police say they are investigating what they suspect is an arson in Manitowoc.
Suspected arson destroys teen’s dream of buying house to take care of her grandma
A southern Kentucky farm owner is pleading for the safe return of a very special animal.
Baby kangaroo taken from Kentucky farm; owner pleads for safe return
A Pennsylvania woman carried her neighbor to safety after his house caught on fire.
Woman carries neighbor out of burning house
Bryan police say a school bus and a vehicle were involved in a minor accident Wednesday morning
Minor school bus accident in Sul Ross parking lot; no students involved, no injuries