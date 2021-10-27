Cernousek Ties for Third at The Ally

WEST POINT, Miss. – Texas A&M women’s golf’s Adela Cernousek locked in the first top-five finish of her career, tying for third at the Ally on the par-72, 6,353-yard Old Waverly Golf Club on Wednesday.

“I was proud of the way we responded to yesterday’s round and salvaged a respectable finish in a really good field,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We beat a lot of good teams at the end of the day. I am only worried about us and the things that we can control. There is some stuff we can clean up this offseason to get ready for the spring.”

Cernousek went 11-under 205 with rounds of 66-70-69 to lead the Aggies into their third top-five finish of the season. This marks the highest finish of the freshman’s career, besting her previous high when she tied for 12th at the Sam Golden Invitational. Cernousek began her day on No. 4, going 1-under par all the way until the final two holes of the round. She proceeded to birdie Nos. 2 and 3 to tie Auburn’s Megan Schofill for third place and secure her spot in the top three.

“Adela [Cernousek] really good,” Chadwell said. “The pressure she puts on the golf course is impressive. She does not play like a freshman. She plays with maturity and is so fun to watch. She carried us this week and was in control all three rounds. It was pretty awesome to see, and I am glad she is on my team.”

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (71-75-71—217) tied for 18th, locking in the fourth top-20 finish of the season for the junior. The Spaniard went 1-under 71 in the third round, recording the ninth round under par of her 2021-22 campaign.

Zoe Slaughter (72-78-71—221) also went under par in day three, carding a 1-under 71 that helped her tie for 32nd. Amber Park (74-75-77—226) and Hailee Cooper (73-81-75—229) rounded out the lineup tied for 51st and 59th, respectively.

Brooke Tyree (72-79-74—225) came in 50th as the lone Aggie competing as an individual.

The Maroon & White (282-298-286—580) shot 2-under 286 as a team in the final round, lifting them up one spot into fifth in the team leaderboards.

Up Next

Texas A&M is off until the spring season begins at The ICON Feb. 22-23.

Texas A&M Leaderboard

Place Team/Player Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Overall

5 Texas A&M 282 (-6) 298 (+10) 286 (-2) 866 (+2)

T3 Adela Cernousek 66 (-6) 70 (-2) 69 (-3) 205 (-11)

T18 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 71 (-1) 75 (+3) 71 (-1) 217 (+1)

T32 Zoe Slaughter 72 (E) 78 (+6) 71 (-1) 221 (+5)

T51 Amber Park 74 (+2) 75 (+3) 77 (+5) 226 (+10)

T59 Hailee Cooper 73 (+1) 81 (+9) 75 (+3) 229 (+13)

50 (i) Brooke Tyree 72 (E) 79 (+7) 74 (+2) 225 (+9)

(i)-Competing Individual