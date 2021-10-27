Advertisement

Cigarette sales went up in 2020 for the first time in 20 years

Cigarette sales went up last year for the first time this century.
Cigarette sales went up last year for the first time this century.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Cigarette sales went up last year for the first time in 20 years, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

It was only a 0.4% increase, but that’s still surprising for a number that’s been going down each year of the 21st century.

It’s not known exactly why people are buying more cigarettes.

Some experts say more isolation and uncertainty increase the risk of substance abuse.

The Wall Street Journal reported more smokers are switching back to cigarettes due to new restrictions on flavored vaping devices.

Cigarette maker Altria said it believes Americans are adding “nicotine occasions to their day.”

About 14% of adults in the U.S. smoke.

Wholesalers and retailers bought 203.7 billion cigarettes last year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police believe the 30-year-old woman may be armed and in danger.
Missing 30-year-old woman found safe
Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities Monday and was booked...
Texas A&M equine veterinarian indicted on animal cruelty charge
Pfizer released information about its kid-sized dose vaccine.
FDA officials to discuss Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11 years old
The incident is on I-45 near the town of Leona between Madisonville and Centerville. Motorists...
I-45 reopens after crash and hazmat situation in Leon County
A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child were found inside an apartment in the...
Texas woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman’s child

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape”...
Pelosi upbeat on Biden deal, but Manchin pans billionaire tax
Disney and Pixar releases teaser for Buzz Lightyear origin story called "Lightyear."
Pixar releases first trailer for ‘Lightyear’
Amy McCoy serves lunch to preschoolers at her Forever Young Daycare facility, Monday, Oct. 25,...
LIVE: White House delivers COVID-19 response briefing
Pixar released the first trailer for "Lightyear" Wednesday.
Pixar releases first trailer for 'Lightyear'