Consol volleyball beats Rudder to wrap up regular season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated volleyball team beat Rudder 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 at the ArmoryTuesday night for the Lady Rangers’ Senior Night.

The entire match was close and back and forth. Senior Asani McGee led the charge for the Lady Rangers’ Senior Night with 14 kills, 3 blocks, and 2 aces. Rudder finishes its season with a 25-16 overall record and did not qualify for the postseason.

The Lady Tigers will play either Montgomery or Kingwood Park in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

