Consol volleyball beats Rudder to wrap up regular season

The A&M Consolidated volleyball team at Rudder for the final match of the regular season.
The A&M Consolidated volleyball team at Rudder for the final match of the regular season.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated volleyball team beat Rudder 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 at the ArmoryTuesday night for the Lady Rangers’ Senior Night.

The entire match was close and back and forth. Senior Asani McGee led the charge for the Lady Rangers’ Senior Night with 14 kills, 3 blocks, and 2 aces. Rudder finishes its season with a 25-16 overall record and did not qualify for the postseason.

The Lady Tigers will play either Montgomery or Kingwood Park in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

