Advertisement

Four Caldwell High School students arrested for incident on school bus

Four students are facing felony charges after another student was attacked
(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Four Caldwell High School students are facing felony charges for an incident on a school bus on Sept. 21.

Milam County law enforcement issued warrants for four students accused of indecency with a child with exposure. Court documents show the incident happened when a sports team was returning to Caldwell. The four students are accused of trying to take the clothes off of another student. The allegations happened near Cameron so Milam County investigators have taken lead on the case.

One suspect is 18 while the other three are 17. All four of the students were booked and released at the Burleson County Jail last Thursday on personal recognizance bonds of $20,000.

“Caldwell ISD is committed to providing a safe environment for all students. We currently are actively in an investigation and cannot comment at this time,” said Kim Pagach, Caldwell ISD Director of Communications, in a prepared statement.

Three defense attorneys representing the students believe the charges will be dismissed based on their knowledge of the case. Attorneys representing several of the students tell us this was a prank or possible hazing incident. Defense Attorney Craig Greening told us the intent of the students was to “pants” the fellow student but at no time was that victim naked.

News 3′s Clay Falls was in Caldwell today and has more information coming up at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police believe the 30-year-old woman may be armed and in danger.
Missing 30-year-old woman found safe
Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities Monday and was booked...
Texas A&M equine veterinarian indicted on animal cruelty charge
Pfizer released information about its kid-sized dose vaccine.
FDA officials to discuss Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11 years old
A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child were found inside an apartment in the...
Texas woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman’s child
The incident is on I-45 near the town of Leona between Madisonville and Centerville. Motorists...
I-45 reopens after crash and hazmat situation in Leon County

Latest News

Ava Rose Paul has been safely located
Missing Leon County teen found safe
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 10/27
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 10/27
Rainfall totals from official observation stations across the Brazos Valley from Wednesday...
Rainfall update and photos following Wednesday morning’s storms
Rudder High School performs High School Musical
GET YOUR HEAD IN THE GAME - Rudder High School brings a Disney staple to the stage