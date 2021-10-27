Four Caldwell High School students arrested for incident on school bus

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Four Caldwell High School students are facing felony charges for an incident on a school bus on Sept. 21.

Milam County law enforcement issued warrants for four students accused of indecency with a child with exposure. Court documents show the incident happened when a sports team was returning to Caldwell. The four students are accused of trying to take the clothes off of another student. The allegations happened near Cameron so Milam County investigators have taken lead on the case.

One suspect is 18 while the other three are 17. All four of the students were booked and released at the Burleson County Jail last Thursday on personal recognizance bonds of $20,000.

“Caldwell ISD is committed to providing a safe environment for all students. We currently are actively in an investigation and cannot comment at this time,” said Kim Pagach, Caldwell ISD Director of Communications, in a prepared statement.

Three defense attorneys representing the students believe the charges will be dismissed based on their knowledge of the case. Attorneys representing several of the students tell us this was a prank or possible hazing incident. Defense Attorney Craig Greening told us the intent of the students was to “pants” the fellow student but at no time was that victim naked.

