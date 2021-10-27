GET YOUR HEAD IN THE GAME - Rudder High School brings a Disney staple to the stage

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - About 50 students from Rudder High School have spent months working on the Disney musical, High School Musical, and this Thursday and Saturday the public is invited to attend their performances.

According to Rudder High School’s theatre teacher, Kylie Zweifel, the students have been rehearsing since the end of August.

“We have such a great cast, and they are so excited to be here and to do this,” said Zweifel. “This is one of the bigger musicals that we have really decided to put on here at Rudder and it’s just really exciting to do this and have that opportunity to showcase this to Rudder and the Bryan community.”

Zweifel says they decided on the musical because they thought the students would have fun and enjoy it.

“Some of the kids were actually born the year High School Musical came out,” said Zweifel. “It’s still so relevant to them and they still enjoy it, and it’s something where everyone can have fun and get to experience.”

Tickets to the musical are available Thursday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online here or in person.

