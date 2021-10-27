Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows deputies saving 1-year-old believed to have ingested drugs in Ala.

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC/Gray news) - Body camera footage shows deputies in Alabama as they worked to revive a child who they said ingested drugs, possibly fentanyl, WBRC reported.

Deputies said Jefferson County dispatchers received a 911 call Monday from a woman screaming that a 1-year-old girl had overdosed.

Responders found a small child lying on the floor unresponsive.

Witnesses on the scene said the child may have ingested fentanyl or other drugs, and she had been unresponsive for about 30 minutes.

Deputies used naloxone to resuscitate the little girl, and she began to breathe slowly.

The child was transported by ambulance to Children’s Hospital where she is reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators said the girl’s mother, 31-year-old Jeanette Lashay Bell, admitted the child had found some of her drug paraphernalia and put it in her mouth.

The Department of Human Resources was contacted to check the welfare of other children in the home.

Bell was charged with chemical endangerment of a child and held on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police believe the 30-year-old woman may be armed and in danger.
Missing 30-year-old woman found safe
Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities Monday and was booked...
Texas A&M equine veterinarian indicted on animal cruelty charge
Pfizer released information about its kid-sized dose vaccine.
FDA officials to discuss Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11 years old
A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child were found inside an apartment in the...
Texas woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman’s child
The incident is on I-45 near the town of Leona between Madisonville and Centerville. Motorists...
I-45 reopens after crash and hazmat situation in Leon County

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape”...
Biden deal in ‘pretty good shape,’ but no breakthrough yet
In this Dec. 11, 2006 file photo, a silicone gel breast implant is shown at Mentor Corp., a...
FDA sets stronger safety warnings for breast implants
Investigators collected about 600 items of evidence in the "Rust" on-set shooting that killed...
'Rust' investigation focusing on 'enormous amount of bullets' on set
Four Caldwell High School students arrested for incident on school bus
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White...
US ends immigration arrests at schools, ‘protected’ areas