Halloween is this weekend! Here’s all the spook-tastic activities

On Friday, Oct. 29 at the Astin Mansion Event Center starting at 8 p.m., there will be the 4th annual Masquerade Ball benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Brazos Valley. Enjoy an adults-only Halloween this year with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, music, dancing, special entertainment, timeless memories, and more! Whether you have attended an event at the Astin Mansion before, or if this will be your first, we promise it will be a night you won’t soon forget!