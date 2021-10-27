Halloween is this weekend! Here’s all the spook-tastic activities
Here’s a look at Halloween events happening around the Brazos Valley
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Halloween is this weekend and there’s lots of spooky events at local haunts to get your trick-or-treat on! From haunted houses, fall festivals and trunk-or-treats, there’s something for everyone in the family.
Brazos County
- Annual Fall Fest & Haunted House
- The City of College Station is hosting their annual free Halloween event. On Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5:30-8 p.m., at the Lincoln Center everyone is invited for carnival games, joy jumps, refreshments and candy, and a haunted house. Don’t forget your costume!
- HARLEYween Bike Night
- The Ranch Harley-Davidson is hosting Harleyween on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5-8 p.m. The event will feature a stunt show, food truck and DJ. There will also be pumpkin carving and adult costume contests.
- Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan
- On Friday, Oct. 29 starting at 4 p.m. , a free, family-friendly event with trick-or-treating and more. The outdoor event will take place on Main Street between William J. Bryan and 23rd Street, and 24th street between Bryan Avenue and Tabor Road. Over 30 trick-or-treat booths will be set up as well as a photo booth station, face painting by Charity the Clown, a mask craft by The Purple Turtle Art Studio, and a monster bookmark craft by The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley.
- Starting at 4 p.m., a costume contest will be held for four age categories: 0-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. Results will be announced at 6 p.m.
- Free parking is available in Downtown Bryan outside of the street closure area and in the parking lots along Tabor Road between 24th and 22nd Street.
- Aggie Habitat for Humanity Fall Festival
- A fall festival that will benefit Aggie Habitat for Humanity is happening on Friday, Oct. 29 from 2-7 p.m. at 220 Rock Prairie Road. To wrap up the end of the annual pumpkin patch the festival will have carnival games, food trucks, live music and pumpkin painting. Be sure to wear your best costume!
- Trick-or-Treat Drive Thru
- On Friday, Oct. 29 starting a 6 p.m. a trick-or-treat drive thru will happen at 1703 Live Oak St. in Bryan. There will be candy, popcorn, candy apples and cookies. The first 100 kids will get gift cards from various businesses in the area.
- Kids Halloween Party at Twisted Tumblers
- On Friday Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m., kids aged 6+ can come and create their own tumbler masterpiece. There will be a costume contest, cookies and drinks. The event is $45.
- Spooky Cellar Tour at Messina Hof Winery
- On Friday, Oct. 29 from 7-8:30 p.m., grab your best Ghoul-friends and head to Messina Hof this Halloween for the Spooky Cellar Tour! Your night begins with a glass of Sparkling Ghost Wine as you stroll around the estate while hearing the history of the winery, including tales and lore of the area.
- After your spirited costumed guides introduce you to how Messina Hof grapes grow, ferment and then produce award-winning wines, you will taste 4 different varieties directly from the tanks and barrels in our Spooky Cellar Room. Afterwards, you will finish off the tour with a spellbinding, Papa Paulo Port chocolate truffle. Special Halloween labeled wines will be available to purchase
- Masquerade Ball
- On Friday, Oct. 29 at the Astin Mansion Event Center starting at 8 p.m., there will be the 4th annual Masquerade Ball benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Brazos Valley. Enjoy an adults-only Halloween this year with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, music, dancing, special entertainment, timeless memories, and more! Whether you have attended an event at the Astin Mansion before, or if this will be your first, we promise it will be a night you won’t soon forget!
- Tickets are $125
- Día De Los Muertos Dinner
- On Friday, Oct. 29 from 5-10 p.m., there will be a murder mystery dinner in the Restaurant. Dinner will focus on seasonal, farm fresh ingredients, all the while solving a murder. You will be given clues to solve the conundrum, while watching the characters of Ronin act out portions of the murder. Guests who solve the murder correctly will be entered into a drawing to win a gift certificate for two to our Full Moon Dinners.
- You can bring along a photo of a loved one that has passed to place on the traditional shrine that will be in honor of those no longer with us, as this day is really in celebration of them.
- Bryan High School Trunk-or-Treat
- The City of Bryan and the Bryan High School Viking Theatre are hosting the 4th annual trunk-or-treat Saturday, Oct. 30 from 3-6 p.m. The event will be in the Bryan High School student parking lot. Admission is five canned goods to support the Brazos Valley Food bank. There will be bounce houses, carnival games, food trucks and more.
- Hocus Pocus Movie Night
- Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers is hosting a Hocus Pocus Movie Night Saturday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. There will also be Halloween cookie decorating at the event.
- Liberty Family Church Fall Fest
- On Saturday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m., Liberty Family Church will host its Fall Festival. There will be games, prizes, food, music, hayrides and a picture booth. The event is free and location at 7438 Sandy Point Rd.
- CWBC Fall Festival
- Christ’s Way Baptist Church is hosting a fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m. There will be games, candy, food and special prizes throughout the evening. There will also be free ear and eye exams.
- Allen Academy Fall Festival
- On Saturday, Oct. 30 Allen Academy is holding it’s annual Fall Festival from 5-8 p.m. Wristbands are $25 and include unlimited play for games, bounce house and inflated slide. Tickets are $1 each and are required for food, cake walk, spooky tent and face painting. There will also be a student costume contest and donut devouring challenge.
- Royalty Pecan Farms Annual Harvest Festival & Orchard Run
- On Saturday, Oct. 30 from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m., enjoy a 5k trail run through the orchard, take a tour with the Orchard Manager, and pick fresh pecans under their beautiful trees.
- The day will open with a 5 kilometer fun run through the pecan orchard at 8 a.m., and Harvest Festival activities kicking off at 10 a.m.
- Admission to the Harvest Festival is free though, some events require tickets.
- Monster Bash
- Join The Theater Company for MONSTER BASH, a karaoke Halloween party for the theatre community! On Saturday, Oct. 30 from 7-11 p.m., the evening will feature trick or treating, karaoke, some surprise activities, and even some exciting performances! Come sing, dance, enjoy each others company, and celebrate Halloween at The Theatre Company.
- St. Joseph Catholic School Fall-O-Ween
- On Sunday, Oct. 31 St. Joseph Catholic school will put on it’s Fall-O-Ween from 5-7 p.m. There’s a $3 entry fee that includes games, movie and trunk-or-treat. The event will take place in the SJCS Secondary Campus gym parking lot at 600S Coulter Dr.
- Concert & Costume Contest at Stage 12
- Stage 12 is hosting another event on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. Dirty Bynum will put on a concert, followed by a family-friendly costumer contest.
- Trick or Treat at Century Square
- On Sunday, Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m., prowl Century Square for tasty treasures during a district-wide trick-or-treat. The evening will end with a Monster Mash on The Green where kids can run, dance and play to the music. A spooky dance will be taught by Pure Energy Dance at 6:15 p.m. Be sure to bring your own trick-or-treat basket. There will be free parking in the garage.
- Momentum Church Fall Fest
- On Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m., Momentum Church will host their annual Fall Fest. The free event will have games, food and fun for the whole family. Momentum Church is located at 1216 Beck St.
- First United Methodist Church Trunk-or-Treat
- FUMC is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat on Sunday, Oct. 31 starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will be in the parking lot behind the gym and there will be games, popcorn, and inflatable slide and candy. FUMC Bryan is located on E 27th Street.
- Kings Exclusive Halloween Trunk-or-Treat
- On Sunday, Oct. 31 a Trunk-or-Treat will be happening at 308 East MLK St., starting at 6 p.m. The event is free and will have a costume contest, bounce house and craft table. Don’t forget to bring your trick-or-treat basket!
- Wellborn Learning Center Trunk-or-Treat
- The Wellborn Learning Center will host a trunk-or-treat Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m. The event will have train rides, candy and a moonwalk. Wellborn Learning Center is located at 14999 Wellborn Rd.
Madison County
- Trick-or-Treat Party
- On Friday, Oct. 29 from 2-5 p.m., the Madisonville Area Revitalization Initiative and the Madison County Chamber of Commerce will their Trick-or-Treat Party. When trick-or-treating look for the orange flier in the windows of participating businesses.
- North Zulch Fall Festival
- The North Zulch Fall Festival is on Friday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m. The event is located at the North Zulch Track and will have a costume contest, games, food and a silent auction.
- North Zulch 4-H Trunk-or-Treat
- On Saturday, Oct. 30 the North Zulch 4-H will host a trunk-or-treat from 6-8 p.m., at the Willowhole Cemetery. The event is free and there will be games, food, a costume contest and a prize for the best decorated car. The event is located at 12920 FM 1372.
Robertson County
- Asylum Night at Calvert City Hall
- The Old Calvert City Hall is hosting a haunted on Oct. 29-30 from 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Tickets are $10 cash at the door. City Hall is located at 604 Burnett
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.