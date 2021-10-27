Advertisement

Minor school bus accident in Sul Ross parking lot; no students involved, no injuries

Bryan police say a school bus and a vehicle were involved in a minor accident Wednesday morning
Bryan police say a school bus and a vehicle were involved in a minor accident Wednesday morning
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD officials and Bryan police report a minor school bus crash in the parking lot of Sul Ross Elementary Wednesday morning.

“Bus and car ran into each other in the parking lot,” said Matthew LeBlanc of Bryan ISD. “No injuries. No students involved.”

Bryan police confirmed those same details.

LeBlanc said the bus sustained no damage in the small collision.

The incident happened as heavy rain fell around 7:30 a.m.

