Minor school bus accident in Sul Ross parking lot; no students involved, no injuries

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD officials and Bryan police report a minor school bus crash in the parking lot of Sul Ross Elementary Wednesday morning.

“Bus and car ran into each other in the parking lot,” said Matthew LeBlanc of Bryan ISD. “No injuries. No students involved.”

Bryan police confirmed those same details.

LeBlanc said the bus sustained no damage in the small collision.

The incident happened as heavy rain fell around 7:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.