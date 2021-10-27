Advertisement

No. 2 College Station faces Waller Friday night

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team will play their final home game of the regular season Friday night taking on Waller in a district 8-5A Division 1 game at Cougar Field. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. College Station enters the game ranked No. 2 in the latest Class 5A Division 1 poll.

The Cougars are tied for the lead in district 8-5A Division 1 with Magnolia West at 6-0. College Station and Magnolia West will meet in the regular season finale on November 5. That game could decide who wins the district championship but first College Station has to get past a Waller team that will present some challenges for the Cougar defense. “They do a lot of shifting, a lot of motions. There will be a lot of trick plays in there,” said College Station head coach Steve Huff. “A lot of things that can take your eyes away from where they are supposed to be if you’re not careful so again it’s very, very important for our kids to be honed in on their keys and just be locked in.”

The College Station defense has only allowed 44 points this season.

