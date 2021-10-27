Rainfall update and photos following Wednesday morning’s storms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A cold front sparked a line of rain and storms that pushed across the Brazos Valley early Wednesday, bringing strong winds, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning along with it. Most of the activity remained below the severe threshold, but still caused a messing morning commute and drive to school for many.

The activity generally cleared the eastern reaches of the area by late morning, but not before causing some damage across portions of the Brazos Valley, mainly thanks to the high winds.

High wind snapped this medium to large tree near the base between Snook & Somerville, as this morning's line of strong storms passed through



⏰7am

📍Burleson County

📸 Katie Dyson pic.twitter.com/B2iKAGSsGm — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) October 27, 2021

I'm going to assume -- but also hope -- nobody was in there at 7am as strong gusts moved through #bcstx



📍South College Station

📸 Beth C. pic.twitter.com/hyVAepyjy0 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) October 27, 2021

As expected, rainfall totals generally ranged from 0.5″ to 1.5″ by the time all was said and done, with just over an inch of rain officially recorded at Easterwood Airport in College Station.

Below is a list of rainfall reports from official observation stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

Easterwood Airport: 1.03″

Coulter Field: 0.83″

Huntsville Municipal Airport: 0.76″

Brenham Municipal Airport: 0.58″

Hearne Municipal Airport: 0.92″

Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 0.81″

Caldwell Municipal Airport: 0.63″

Cameron Municipal Airpark: 0.95″

Giddings-Lee County Airport: 0.59″

Iola: 1.06″

South Bryan: 1.15″

Wixon Valley: 1.10″

Peach Crossing (College Station): 0.75″

Carter’s Crossing (College Station): 0.80″

South College Station: 0.84″

Carlos: 0.66″

West Brazos County (W OSR near Fazzino Ln): 1.30″

Have a rainfall total to report? Send us an email at weather@kbtx.com!

