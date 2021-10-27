Advertisement

Rainfall update and photos following Wednesday morning’s storms

Rainfall totals from official observation stations across the Brazos Valley from Wednesday...
Rainfall totals from official observation stations across the Brazos Valley from Wednesday morning's storms(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A cold front sparked a line of rain and storms that pushed across the Brazos Valley early Wednesday, bringing strong winds, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning along with it. Most of the activity remained below the severe threshold, but still caused a messing morning commute and drive to school for many.

The activity generally cleared the eastern reaches of the area by late morning, but not before causing some damage across portions of the Brazos Valley, mainly thanks to the high winds.

As expected, rainfall totals generally ranged from 0.5″ to 1.5″ by the time all was said and done, with just over an inch of rain officially recorded at Easterwood Airport in College Station.

Below is a list of rainfall reports from official observation stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

  • Easterwood Airport: 1.03″
  • Coulter Field: 0.83″
  • Huntsville Municipal Airport: 0.76″
  • Brenham Municipal Airport: 0.58″
  • Hearne Municipal Airport: 0.92″
  • Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 0.81″
  • Caldwell Municipal Airport: 0.63″
  • Cameron Municipal Airpark: 0.95″
  • Giddings-Lee County Airport: 0.59″
  • Iola: 1.06″
  • South Bryan: 1.15″
  • Wixon Valley: 1.10″
  • Peach Crossing (College Station): 0.75″
  • Carter’s Crossing (College Station): 0.80″
  • South College Station: 0.84″
  • Carlos: 0.66″
  • West Brazos County (W OSR near Fazzino Ln): 1.30″

Have a rainfall total to report? Send us an email at weather@kbtx.com!

