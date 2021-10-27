Advertisement

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of the Brazos Valley early Wednesday

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Milam, Robertson, Leon and Lee counties until...
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Milam, Robertson, Leon and Lee counties until 8am Wednesday.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As a line of rain and storms approaches the Brazos Valley early Wednesday, a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for parts of the Brazos Valley.

The watch is currently in effect for the following counties through 8am Wednesday:

  • Milam, Robertson, Leon, and Lee counties

Damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and brief spin-ups are the main concerns, along with heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and isolated instances of pocket-change size hail.

The rain and storms will track east throughout the course of the morning, moving through the Bryan-College Station area and the Central Brazos Valley around the 7am - 8am timeframe, then exiting out of our eastern counties by 10am - 11am. Plan for a messy morning commute as these storms push through, and be sure to tune into BVTM over the next few hours as well as keep that KBTX PinPoint Weather App nearby.

GET THE LATEST SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS AND CHECK THE RADAR ANYTIME WITH THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities Monday and was booked...
Texas A&M equine veterinarian indicted on animal cruelty charge
College Station police believe the 30-year-old woman may be armed and in danger.
Missing 30-year-old woman found safe
Pfizer released information about its kid-sized dose vaccine.
FDA officials to discuss Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11 years old
The incident is on I-45 near the town of Leona between Madisonville and Centerville. Motorists...
I-45 reopens after crash and hazmat situation in Leon County
A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child were found inside an apartment in the...
Texas woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman’s child

Latest News

Wednesday morning is expected to feature rain and storms as our next cold front moves in.
Cold front brings rain and storms to the Brazos Valley early Wednesday
Storms - some strong or severe -- expected first thing Wednesday morning
Storms - some strong or severe -- expected first thing Wednesday morning
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 10/26
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 10/26
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 10/26
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 10/26