Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of the Brazos Valley early Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As a line of rain and storms approaches the Brazos Valley early Wednesday, a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for parts of the Brazos Valley.

The watch is currently in effect for the following counties through 8am Wednesday:

Milam, Robertson, Leon, and Lee counties

Damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and brief spin-ups are the main concerns, along with heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and isolated instances of pocket-change size hail.

The rain and storms will track east throughout the course of the morning, moving through the Bryan-College Station area and the Central Brazos Valley around the 7am - 8am timeframe, then exiting out of our eastern counties by 10am - 11am. Plan for a messy morning commute as these storms push through, and be sure to tune into BVTM over the next few hours as well as keep that KBTX PinPoint Weather App nearby.

