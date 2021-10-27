Texas A&M’s Wydermyer Earns Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honors

TYLER, Texas – Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer earned honorable mention accolades from the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award following the Aggies’ 44-14 win over South Carolina, announced by SPORTyler.

Wydermyer recorded the fifth multi-touchdown game of his career to extend his school record among tight ends to 16 receiving scores, ranking eighth all-time among all positions.

Additionally, the Dickinson, Texas native set A&M’s career record for receiving yards by a tight end, passing Martellus Bennett’s (2005-07) record of 1,246 with 75 yards in the game to push his career total to 1,306 yards. He ranks 22nd all-time in receiving yards among all Aggies.