Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Wydermyer Earns Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honors

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas – Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer earned honorable mention accolades from the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award following the Aggies’ 44-14 win over South Carolina, announced by SPORTyler.

Wydermyer recorded the fifth multi-touchdown game of his career to extend his school record among tight ends to 16 receiving scores, ranking eighth all-time among all positions.

Additionally, the Dickinson, Texas native set A&M’s career record for receiving yards by a tight end, passing Martellus Bennett’s (2005-07) record of 1,246 with 75 yards in the game to push his career total to 1,306 yards. He ranks 22nd all-time in receiving yards among all Aggies.

Most Read

College Station police believe the 30-year-old woman may be armed and in danger.
Missing 30-year-old woman found safe
Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities Monday and was booked...
Texas A&M equine veterinarian indicted on animal cruelty charge
Pfizer released information about its kid-sized dose vaccine.
FDA officials to discuss Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11 years old
The incident is on I-45 near the town of Leona between Madisonville and Centerville. Motorists...
I-45 reopens after crash and hazmat situation in Leon County
A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child were found inside an apartment in the...
Texas woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman’s child

Latest News

SEC Logo
2021 SEC Soccer Community Service Team Announced
Bryan closes out regular season with 4 set win over Belton
Bryan closes out regular season with 4 set win over Belton
Bryan closes out regular season with 4 set win over Belton
Consol volleyball beats Rudder to wrap up regular season
Consol volleyball beats Rudder to wrap up regular season