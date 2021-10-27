Advertisement

Texas woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman’s child

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in the death of the woman’s child, whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment with three surviving but apparently abandoned siblings.

Bryan W. Coulter, the boyfriend of the dead child’s mother, was charged Tuesday with murder.

The mother, Gloria Y. Williams, was charged with felony injury to a child by omission, failure to provide medical care and failure to provide adequate supervision.

It was unclear if the pair had attorneys.

Officials had ruled earlier Tuesday that the child died by “homicidal violence with multiple blunt force.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities Monday and was booked...
Texas A&M equine veterinarian indicted on animal cruelty charge
Wreck on Hwy 6
Wreck causes traffic during morning rush on Hwy 6 northbound near Baylor Scott & White
The incident is on I-45 near the town of Leona between Madisonville and Centerville. Motorists...
I-45 reopens after crash and hazmat situation in Leon County
Fatty's Smoke Shop
Local CBD store owners frustrated with Delta-8 ban
Donquarius Jessie, 19, plead guilty to Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault.
19-year-old sentenced to 25 years following armed robbery in Navasota

Latest News

Biden says McAuliffe shares common vision, one week out from Election Day
Moderate and Progressive Dems in Congress gear up for showdown over Biden agenda
Moderate and progressive Democrats in Congress gear up for showdown over Biden agenda
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Half its original size, Biden’s big plan in race to finish
College Station police believe the 30-year-old woman may be armed and in danger.
College Station police issue Endangered Missing Adult advisory for 30-year-old woman