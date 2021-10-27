Advertisement

Treat of the Day: College Station Sergeant retires after more than 29 years of service

Sgt. Kyle Patterson retired after more than 29 years of service with the College Station Police Department(College Station Police Department)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Sergeant Kyle Patterson retired from the College Station Police Department after more than 29 years of service in August.

Patterson began his career with CSPD in May of 1991 as a dispatcher and jailer before he was promoted about a year later to Police Cadet. He then graduated from a three-month police academy, became a Recruit Officer, and then in December of 1994, he was promoted to Police Officer, according to CSPD.

During the next 11 and a half years Patterson served as a Patrol Field Training Officer, a Standardized Field Sobriety Testing Practitioner, was promoted to Senior Officer then Master Officer.

Patterson was then promoted in 2006 to Sergeant and served as a Patrol Sergeant for the next 15 years. CSPD says he was the supervisory member of the department’s 2010 Outstanding Unit Award, where he received dozens of recommendations.

Although Patterson is retired from CSPD he now serves as a full-time bailiff for the Brazos County Court at Law #1. He also hasn’t been able to stay away from CSPD as he continues to volunteer to assist with the department’s work scheduling program.

“Thank you, Sgt. Patterson, for all that you have done to ensure that we have remained safe and can enjoy the high quality of life that we do! Congratulations on your well-deserved retirement, we already miss your regular presence, and we wish you only the very best in all of your future endeavors,’ said the department on Facebook.

