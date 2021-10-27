Vikings back home to host Killeen Ellison

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team will take on Killeen Ellison Friday night in a district 12-6A game at Merrill Green Stadium. It will be the final home game of the regular season for Bryan.

The Vikings are coming off a 45-13 victory over Copperas Cove last week. That pushed Bryan’s winning streak to three games.

Another Viking victory on Friday night would allow Bryan to take a big step towards making the playoffs. After starting the season 0-5 the Vikings have had a playoff mindset for a while. “I think we have been in that mode for three weeks so,” said Bryan head coach Ross Rogers. “If we’d not won these last three we wouldn’t be able to talk about that but right now we’re talking about Ellison. Last game for the seniors here at Merrill Green and hopefully we bring all the energy we got.”

Bryan and Ellison are scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 pm Friday at Merrill Green Stadium.

