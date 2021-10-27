Advertisement

Vikings back home to host Killeen Ellison

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team will take on Killeen Ellison Friday night in a district 12-6A game at Merrill Green Stadium. It will be the final home game of the regular season for Bryan.

The Vikings are coming off a 45-13 victory over Copperas Cove last week. That pushed Bryan’s winning streak to three games.

Another Viking victory on Friday night would allow Bryan to take a big step towards making the playoffs. After starting the season 0-5 the Vikings have had a playoff mindset for a while. “I think we have been in that mode for three weeks so,” said Bryan head coach Ross Rogers. “If we’d not won these last three we wouldn’t be able to talk about that but right now we’re talking about Ellison. Last game for the seniors here at Merrill Green and hopefully we bring all the energy we got.”

Bryan and Ellison are scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 pm Friday at Merrill Green Stadium.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police believe the 30-year-old woman may be armed and in danger.
Missing 30-year-old woman found safe
Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities Monday and was booked...
Texas A&M equine veterinarian indicted on animal cruelty charge
Pfizer released information about its kid-sized dose vaccine.
FDA officials to discuss Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11 years old
A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child were found inside an apartment in the...
Texas woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman’s child
The incident is on I-45 near the town of Leona between Madisonville and Centerville. Motorists...
I-45 reopens after crash and hazmat situation in Leon County

Latest News

No. 2 College Station faces Waller Friday night
Aggies needs win over Missouri to guarantee season continues
Cernousek Ties for Third at The Ally
Texas A&M’s Wydermyer Earns Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honors