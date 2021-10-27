Advertisement

Work still stalled on new Caldwell City Hall

No timeline for the project to finish has been announced.
Frustrations among citizens and councilmembers alike continue to boil over construction delays...
Frustrations among citizens and councilmembers alike continue to boil over construction delays plaguing Caldwell's new city hall building.
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell residents are feeling frustrated over the lack of progress with their new city hall.

Work on the new building has been at a standstill for months as the city deals with legal issues from the company they had in charge of the project. On Wednesday the city administrator said both parties are still having discussions about the building and working on a way forward to completion.

Area residents are disappointed with how the project has unfolded.

”I would like to see the city address this with it’s citizens, with the taxpayers who are paying for this building to go up,” said Taylor Locke, a Caldwell resident and Co-Owner of The Humble Life.

It’s unclear when work will resume on the project.

