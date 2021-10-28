Advertisement

According to an unnamed source, this season will be Gary Blair’s last to coach the Aggie women

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to an unnamed Bryan Eagle Newspaper source, Texas A&M women’s head basketball coach Gary Blair will retire after the 2021-22 season.

The source says that Blair, who is entering his 19th season at A&M, told his team Wednesday afternoon of his plans to hang up his coaching whistle after this season. According to the Eagle’s on-line story, Blair is expected to make the announcement Thursday afternoon at a scheduled press conference in preparation for the season opener next week.

Blair, 76, has a 430-170 record at A&M and 837-333 overall. He wrapped up last season ranked 12th in career victories by NCAA Division I women’s basketball coaches and fourth among active coaches.

In 2011 Blair guided Texas A&M to the program’s only National Championship following a 76-70 win over Notre Dame. He has taken A&M to 15 straight NCAA tournaments with eight Sweet 16 appearances, including the last three seasons.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police believe the 30-year-old woman may be armed and in danger.
Missing 30-year-old woman found safe
Ashlee Watts, 44, of College Station turned herself in to authorities Monday and was booked...
Texas A&M equine veterinarian indicted on animal cruelty charge
Four Caldwell High School students arrested for incident on school bus
Pfizer released information about its kid-sized dose vaccine.
FDA officials to discuss Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11 years old
A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child were found inside an apartment in the...
Texas woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman’s child

Latest News

No. 2 College Station faces Waller Friday night
No. 2 College Station faces Waller Friday night
Vikings back home to host Killeen Ellison
Vikings back home to host Killeen Ellison
No. 2 College Station faces Waller Friday night
Aggies needs win over Missouri to guarantee season continues