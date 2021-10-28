Advertisement

Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network host light of liberty breakfast

The event featured free food, door prizes and testimonials
BIIN
BIIN(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network held a free breakfast at Veterans Park in College Station Thursday morning. The event served as a way to introduce the public to the organization and to share about the work they are doing for the immigrant community in the Brazos Valley.

It was very informative and inspiring to hear testimonials this morning about the great work that Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network is doing for the community.

Posted by Conner Beene KBTX on Thursday, October 28, 2021

The breakfast also served as a means to hopefully recruit new volunteers for the organization. Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network Director Jaimi Washburn believes BIIN makes it as easy as possible for immigrants to get the help they need.

“A lot of immigrants don’t qualify for other services that other organizations give, so we are trusted in the immigrant community and word gets around and immigrants know if they have a problem or if they need help then they can come to us and we can tell them exactly where to go and who can help them,” says Washburn.

If you would like to sign up to be a volunteer with Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network you can fill out a volunteer application here.

