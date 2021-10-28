Advertisement

Celebrate! It’s National Chocolate Day

Research suggests chocolate can lower blood pressure when eaten in moderation.
Research suggests chocolate can lower blood pressure when eaten in moderation.(szsharonsz // Canva)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Get ready to celebrate all things chocolate! As if you needed an excuse, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day.

Chocolate is made from roasted and ground cacao pods that can be liquid, solid or paste. The pods can stand on their own or act as a flavoring agent.

According to history.com, mankind’s love of chocolate stretches back more than five millennia.

You can enjoy the day by having some chocolate chip cookies, candy or you could relish a chocolate dessert.

Research suggests chocolate can lower blood pressure when eaten in moderation.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Caldwell High School students arrested for incident on school bus
College Station police believe the 30-year-old woman may be armed and in danger.
Missing 30-year-old woman found safe
A young horse named Dazzle was first treated by Ashlee Watts in August of 2015. Instead of...
Texas A&M equine vet indicted last week was also named in two other lawsuits since 2017
A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child were found inside an apartment in the...
Texas woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman’s child
Tornado Watch issued for Trinity, San Jacinto, and Montgomery counties.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch expires; Tornado Watch issued for eastern counties

Latest News

FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Biden heads to Capitol to push agenda, unite Democrats
FILE - Ariel Jones, a United Parcel Service human resources intern, hands an applicant an...
US economy slowed to a 2% rate last quarter in face of COVID
FILE - In this Friday, May 19, 2017 file photo, Julian Assange greets supporters outside the...
Lawyer: US promises over Assange extradition not enough
10/28
Thursday PinPoint Forecast 10/28