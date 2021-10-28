College Station teacher celebrated for service

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station teacher Dorothy Ellison was celebrated Thursday for her years of service and dedication to KinderCare Education.

This year marks 40 years that Ellison has taught pre-k at the center. Family, parents and colleagues held a surprise celebration to honor her.

“I am feeling blessed, I’m feeling excited, loved, I want to cry,” said Ellison.

Ellison said her 40 years of teaching have been a combination of great and challenging times, but being honored today showed her how appreciated she is.

“I was blessed because I got a chance to teach my children, and they’re grown now,” Ellison said. “I got a chance to teach my grandchildren. I have six and two of them are grown.”

Ellison’s oldest daughter, Jamita Ellison, worked at KinderCare and said her mother’s impact exceeded the classroom.

“She’s a sweetheart, has a heart of gold,” Jamita said. “The same thing she instills in the little ones here, same thing she instilled in us.”

KinderCare is filled with legacy as some parents, who were taught by Dorothy, have sent their children there to have her as a teacher.

Parents Kyle and Leslie Kutzenberger said they knew Dorothy would take great care of their children based on the number of years she has been at the center.

“Our kids come home everyday singing and dancing with drawings that they spent with Mrs. Dorothy,” Leslie Kutzenberger said.

Leslie said Dorothy loves her children just as much as her and her husband do.

“We trust her with our life, and we appreciate everything that she does for our family,” Leslie said.

Along with the impact she has made on families, she’s also a mentor to her colleagues.

“I always knew that Mrs. Dorothy was the person that I could go to if I needed anything whether if it was to vent or ask her advice about life, about the center, so she has just always been there for me,” Ashley Chavez, Center Director, said.

Ellison was also given a $3,000 travel voucher to use for a trip of her choice. She hasn’t decided where she wants to go, but she’s thinking of going somewhere with cold weather.

