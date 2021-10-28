Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam

By WITN Web Team and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents discovered on their nanny cam the woman appearing to force-feed their child.

A public information officer for the New Bern Police Department said Lauren Rowe was arrested Wednesday night on a misdemeanor charge of child abuse, according to WITN.

Max and Laura Oglesby told WITN they were at work Tuesday evening in Washington. They said that during a break, they turned on their nanny cam to check on their 2-year-old son Declan.

In the video, Rowe appears to put food into the child’s mouth as he screamed and tried to get out of the high chair. At one point, it appears as if she is restraining the child’s right arm.

Max Oglesby said they immediately headed home and contacted his mother so she could relieve the nanny.

The parents said they later found bruises on their son and took the video to New Bern police on Wednesday. Police then charged Rowe in connection to the incident, according to the PIO.

The family also posted part of the video on Facebook, hoping to draw attention to what happened and to warn others not to hire the woman.

“We are heartbroken for our son and furious that this happened,” Max Oglesby stated in the post.

Police reported Rowe was released after posting a $2,500 secured bond and her next court date is Nov. 8.

Copyright 2021 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Caldwell High School students arrested for incident on school bus
College Station police believe the 30-year-old woman may be armed and in danger.
Missing 30-year-old woman found safe
A young horse named Dazzle was first treated by Ashlee Watts in August of 2015. Instead of...
Texas A&M equine vet indicted last week was also named in two other lawsuits since 2017
A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child were found inside an apartment in the...
Texas woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman’s child
Tornado Watch issued for Trinity, San Jacinto, and Montgomery counties.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch expires; Tornado Watch issued for eastern counties

Latest News

FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook changes company name to Meta to emphasize ‘metaverse’ vision
The fire department says no one was at home when the fire started
Bryan Fire Department responding to house fire
BIIN
Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network host light of liberty breakfast
FILE - In this June 19, 2015 file photo, police tape surrounds the parking lot behind the AME...
US to pay $88M to families, victims of SC church massacre