From the Ground Up: Farmers have sights set on 2022 challenges

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The next couple months may feel like a sprint to the finish line, getting things done for the year. For farmers and ranchers, it’s marathon meets relay race. Most producers have been passing the baton for generations.

All around Texas, the story varies little. Yields for most crops, especially corn and cotton, have been good at a time when demand is high.

But costs to grow are already threatening Larry James Hoelscher’s crop for NEXT year.

“Fertilizer, some of the blends we use has more than doubled [in price] from what we were during previous,” Hoelscher says.

And from one generation to the next, Hagen Hoelscher is already prepping for 2022, just like his grandfather.

“As growers and producers, we’re gonna face it. We’re not gonna walk away from a challenge,” Hagen says.

We do have a little bit stronger price that we’re getting for our commodities that we’re producing, it’s just a matter of, can we make up that difference of what it’s costing us to put the crop in?”

Hagen says farming is a lot like raising a big family.

“From a corn standpoint, you’ve got 25,000 plants, it’s like having 25,000 kids, and you’re seeing the whole thing through.”

There’s not a break, and I have some city kin folks and they say what’re you doing now? Well we’re starting for next year!” says Larry James. “And that’s the way it is. You finish one thing and you get prepared for the following year.”

After 2021 tallied them another few years experience, three generations of farmers will take 2022 for whatever mother nature throws at them.

