Gusts 40mph+ prompt a WIND ADVISORY Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tie down the Halloween decor. Secure or bring in lightweight lawn furniture. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the Brazos Valley between 7am and 7pm Thursday.

As soon as the sun comes up, a gusty wind will start to blow through the area out of the northwest. The same weather system that drove a line of storms through the Brazos Valley Wednesday morning, will stall northeast of Texas Thursday. While sustained (constant) wind is expected to range between 15 and 30mph, the anticipated gusts through the day are as follows:

Morning: 25-30mph

Midday: 30-40mph

Afternoon: 35-45mph

Early Evening: 25-30mph

Minor wind damage will be possible as this blustery wind peaks during the afternoon hours. Small to medium-sized, weak tree limbs may break and fall, sporadic power outages possible, lightweight, loose items may tumble away from where they belong. Caution is advised while driving on east to west roadways, particularly for high-profile vehicles.

