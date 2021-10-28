Have a “skele-fun” time celebrating Halloween with the cities of Bryan & College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Starting Thursday and throughout the weekend, Destination Bryan and The City of College Station are hosting Halloween events for the whole family.

College Station

The Lincoln Recreation Center is kicking off the “gourd-time” celebrations with its Annual Fall Fest & Haunted House on Thursday.

The event is welcome to all ages and will feature various vendors, according to Isaiah Smith, Lincoln Recreation Center assistant supervisor.

“We will have vendors set up out on our pavilion.16 different vendors I think, and each vendor will have an activity at their station and they will also have candy to give out. We have plenty of candy, at least 5,000 bags of candy,” said Smith.

The Fall Fest and Haunted House is free to the community and will run from 5:30-8:00 p.m.

Bryan

“All these events are extremely fun, and we are really excited to have ‘spook-tactular’ season in Bryan this year,” said Abigail Noel, PR & Communications Manager.

Kicking off celebrations in Bryan is the Zombie Pub Crawl, Thursday night starting at 6 p.m.

According to Noel, participants are encouraged to come in full zombie attire or they can get zombified at The Village.

On Friday families are welcome to attend the Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan. It’s from 4 p.m. till 7 p.m. or until candy runs out.

Bryan businesses are hosting events too like the Dia de Los Muertos Dinner at Ronin and Messina Hof Spooky Cellar Tour.

Following this weekend’s celebrations, Dia de Los Muertos will take place in Downtown Bryan.

Casa Rodriguez will host for the first time it’s Dia de Los Muertos Celebration in Downtown Bryan on Tuesday from 3 - 10 p.m. at the intersection of 24th Street & Bryan Avenue.

According to Destination Bryan, the event will feature kids’ activities, live music, food vendors and more.

Musa Studio will also be having a Day of the Dead Celebration on Friday. The event will include skull decorating, face painting, Catrina contests, a photo booth, and an altar.

For a complete list of Halloween events across the Brazos Valley, click here.

